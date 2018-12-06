Buffalo vs. N.Y. Jets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bills vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo Bills (home) vs. New York Jets (away)
Current records: Buffalo 4-8; N.Y. Jets 3-9
What to Know
The Jets will square off against Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Jets will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.
Things haven't been easy for the Jets, and their matchup last week only extended their streak of losses to six. The Jets didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 22-26 to Tennessee.
Meanwhile, Buffalo were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 17-21 to Miami. Buffalo gained 229 more yards than Miami, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage.
The Jets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-41 punch to the gut against Buffalo the last time the two teams met. Can the Jets avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: New Era Field, New York
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bills are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Jets.
This season, Buffalo are 5-7-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Jets, they are 4-8-0 against the spread
Series History
Buffalo have won 4 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Jets.
- 2018 - New York Jets 10 vs. Buffalo Bills 41
- 2017 - New York Jets 34 vs. Buffalo Bills 21
- 2017 - Buffalo Bills 21 vs. New York Jets 12
- 2016 - New York Jets 30 vs. Buffalo Bills 10
- 2016 - Buffalo Bills 31 vs. New York Jets 37
- 2015 - Buffalo Bills 22 vs. New York Jets 17
- 2015 - New York Jets 17 vs. Buffalo Bills 22
