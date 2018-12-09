Buffalo vs. N.Y. Jets: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Halftime Recap

Both Buffalo and the Jets have kept the scorekeepers busy with 30 between them two quarters in. Neither squad has the game in the bag, but Buffalo lead 17-13. They have been riding high on the performance of Josh Allen, who so far has rushed for 87 yards and 1 touchdown on 7 carries.

Buffalo and the Jets have certainly played as if they're avenging a loss, because they are. Buffalo are out front, but they can't get complacent.

Game Preview

The Jets will square off against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Jets will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

Things haven't been easy for the Jets, and their matchup last week only extended their streak of losses to six. The Jets didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 22-26 to Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Buffalo were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 17-21 to Miami. Buffalo gained 229 more yards than Miami, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage.

The Jets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-41 punch to the gut against Buffalo the last time the two teams met. Can the Jets avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.