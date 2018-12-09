Buffalo vs. N.Y. Jets updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bills vs. Jets football game
The Jets will square off against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Jets will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.
Things haven't been easy for the Jets, and their matchup last week only extended their streak of losses to six. The Jets didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 26-22 to Tennessee.
Meanwhile, Buffalo was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 21-17 to Miami. Buffalo gained 229 more yards than Miami, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage.
The Jets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-41 punch to the gut against Buffalo the last time the two teams met. Can the Jets avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
Watch This Game Live
