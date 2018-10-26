Buffalo vs. New England: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)

Current records: Buffalo 2-5; New England 5-2

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for New England. They will challenge Buffalo on the road at 8:15 p.m. on Monday. New England knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Buffalo like a good challenge.

New England brought a three-game winning streak into their contest against Chicago last Sunday; they left with a four-game streak. New England came out on top against Chicago by a score of 38-31. No one put up better numbers for New England than Tom Brady, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 277 yards and 3 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Brady's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.

Meanwhile, Buffalo has to be aching after a bruising 37-5 defeat to Indianapolis. Buffalo was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 24-0.

New England's win lifted them to 5-2 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 2-5. With five turnovers, Buffalo had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if New England exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET

Monday at 8:15 PM ET Where: New Era Field, New York

New Era Field, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Patriots are a big 14 point favorite against the Bills.

This season, Buffalo is 3-4-0 against the spread. As for New England, they are 3-2-2 against the spread

Series History

New England has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Buffalo.