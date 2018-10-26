Buffalo vs. New England: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bills vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo Bills (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)
Current records: Buffalo 2-5; New England 5-2
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for New England. They will challenge Buffalo on the road at 8:15 p.m. on Monday. New England knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Buffalo like a good challenge.
New England brought a three-game winning streak into their contest against Chicago last Sunday; they left with a four-game streak. New England came out on top against Chicago by a score of 38-31. No one put up better numbers for New England than Tom Brady, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 277 yards and 3 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Brady's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.
Meanwhile, Buffalo has to be aching after a bruising 37-5 defeat to Indianapolis. Buffalo was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 24-0.
New England's win lifted them to 5-2 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 2-5. With five turnovers, Buffalo had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if New England exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: New Era Field, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Patriots are a big 14 point favorite against the Bills.
This season, Buffalo is 3-4-0 against the spread. As for New England, they are 3-2-2 against the spread
Series History
New England has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Buffalo.
- 2017 - New England Patriots 37 vs. Buffalo Bills 16
- 2017 - Buffalo Bills 3 vs. New England Patriots 23
- 2016 - Buffalo Bills 25 vs. New England Patriots 41
- 2016 - New England Patriots 0 vs. Buffalo Bills 16
- 2015 - New England Patriots 20 vs. Buffalo Bills 13
- 2015 - Buffalo Bills 32 vs. New England Patriots 40
