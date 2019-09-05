Buffalo Wild Wings partners with MGM to bring sports gambling, mobile game to restaurants

On Thursday, MGM and Buffalo Wild Wings announced a multi-year partnership that will allow sports betting in select locations of the restaurant chain.

In the coming months, patrons will be able to view odds and point spreads on screens at Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants. The participating locations are all in states where sports betting is legal. The companies are also planning to launch "Picks and Props," a free mobile football game that will utilize point spreads and prop bets while handing out prizes to winners.

Winners can play from Thursday to Sunday and will have to visit their local Buffalo Wild Wings to collect prizes. Some of the prizes are set to include trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

"The conversation surrounding sports betting heated up very quickly," Buffalo Wild Wings president Lyle Tick said. "Sports betting provides us with an opportunity to continue to build the community and engagement that is so much a part of what we do."

In total, 19 states and the District of Columbia have currently legalized sports betting and more will likely follow in the future. With over 1,000 Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide, there will be plenty of places for fans to place wagers centered around football.

A test program is set to begin this year in New Jersey that will allow customers to use the BetMGM application to place wagers. Depending on the program's success, it will be expanded into additional states where sports betting is legal.

"The traditional sportsbook has been reinvented," Roar Digital CEO Adam Greenblatt. "The sportsbook is now in your pocket on your mobile phone. It's more powerful for us because we own our own technology and create an end-to-end product, which means we can easily offer better value and customize an experience."

The sports betting world has been revolutionized by mobile applications like DraftKings and FanDuel, where fans can play daily fantasy games or place wagers through a sportsbook. With the continuing popularity of sports gambling, Buffalo Wild Wings is capitalizing on that trend in the same atmosphere where their patrons enjoy a meal.