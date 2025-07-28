Why do we watch football if not to be entertained? Sure, we want to root for a winning team. Yes, each NFL season is ultimately designed to crown only one champion. But aren't we also in this thing for a good story?

Not only that, but a good story -- must-see matchups, improbable comebacks, juicy revenge games -- with colorful characters. Football purists may dismiss this as nonsense, arguing that the only thing that really matters is victory, even if it's attained in the form of an ugly 10-7 defensive slugfest. Countless others, however, tune in for the show. The lights, the cameras, the action.

In other words, we look to the NFL for some fun!

And what better way to honor those who make the game worthwhile than by assembling an All-Fun Team for the upcoming 2025 season? With inspiration taken from our own Matt Snyder, who built an MLB team of the same vein, we present an NFL lineup consisting not only of distinct on-field magic but equally dynamic personality. These guys aren't just good at football. They're elite at producing a good time. They excel at entertaining, turning even the most mundane Sundays into a spectacle. They are ...

2025 NFL All-Fun Team

Does anyone on an NFL field embody both the joy and backyard shenanigans of childhood more than Lamar Jackson? He's a repeat MVP, which means his talent is transcendent. He's a walking highlight reel, forever liable to outsprint an entire defense on any given snap. And he does it all with a chipper smile, radiating positivity as the face of a perennial contender.

Also considered: Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Caleb Williams

If you tuned in for a singleEagles game in 2024, you were fortunate enough to witness a cannonball freshly fired. That's exactly how Barkley played in his first NFL season outside of a New York Giants uniform, exploding for one home run after another en route to a title. His giddy charisma was also a beacon of light for a team that had just endured a 2023 collapse.

Also considered: Jahmyr Gibbs, Josh Jacobs, De'Von Achane

It's not a coincidence Chase is one of the best wide receivers in the game. He's got some flair to him, that's for sure; his celebratory end-zone jaunts helped make him the new face of Lucky Charms. But the real fun of Chase is just how dangerous he is with the ball in his hands. Anytime he touches the ball, he's a threat to rocket off to paydirt. The man is a touchdown machine.

Jefferson may be the crispest all-around pass catcher in the game thanks to his unmatched penchant for finding wide-open grass, but he is equally known for his boyish spirit. Rarely has a player had so much visible fun making defenders look silly. After just five years as the face of the Minnesota Vikings, he's already etched into local lore on the level of all-timers like Randy Moss.

Another product of the LSU factory, Nabers is just one year into his career, but he transcended the Giants' perpetual woes as a rookie with acrobatic sideline grabs, confirming himself as one of the most gifted young playmakers in the game. Can you imagine putting he, Chase and Jefferson on the same NFL field? Talk about the world's largest fireworks display.

Also considered: Tyreek Hill, Zay Flowers, Xavier Worthy, Stefon Diggs

He'll be 32 years old this year, so he's been around for a while. But age is just a number in Kittle's case, as this is still arguably the most athletic, prolific and consistent pass catcher at the tight end position. It doesn't hurt that he's something of a rugged goofball, bringing both physicality and locker-room-elevating leadership to San Francisco, also serving as a spokesman for his position.

Also considered: Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson, Tucker Kraft

The first non-starter on the list, Skipper isn't technically a regular on the Lions' sterling front. His raw tenacity and versatility is a mirror for head coach Dan Campbell's aggressive leadership, however, and he became something of a cult hero for his role in red-zone packages, including as a trick receiver. At 6-foot-10, he's also the NFL's tallest active player, cementing his unicorn status.

Also considered: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Trent Williams

The Eagles' all-world front used to be headlined by Jason Kelce, whose grizzled leadership was as legendary as his ability to explode out of the trenches. Now, Dickerson just might be the unit's rah-rah force, bringing an unabashed zest to pre-game huddles as the meat and potatoes between athletic bookends Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. He's a bruiser, he knows it, and he loves it.

Also considered: Chris Lindstrom, Cody Mauch, Tyler Smith

Without Jason Kelce, this position is lacking a true "go-to" in terms of celebrity appeal. Widely considered the sturdiest center in the NFL, Humphrey at least gets high marks inside the Chiefs' locker room for his cool and reliable demeanor. Is that "fun"? It sure is when he's clearing the way for guys like Patrick Mahomes and Isiah Pacheco to hoist trophies.

Also considered: Ryan Kelly, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Linderbaum

It's not just the Hall of Fame-level run as a mainstay of the Chiefs defense that does it for Jones; it's the glee with which he shreds pockets and taunts opposing quarterbacks. Come to think of it, Jones' loose but unwavering confidence is probably an underrated ingredient to K.C.'s perennial title contention. His emotions have been positively infectious.

Also considered: Jalen Carter, Vita Vea, Quinnen Williams

Sorry, but you don't earn the name "Sexy Dexy" as a 340-pound defensive lineman without some genuine pizzaz. Despite his monumental frame, Lawrence plays like a quick mover at the heart of the Giants' ascending front, clogging up lanes and downing opposing quarterbacks with exuberance. He's the kind of guy who will crush you in the pocket, then lift your spirits after the fact.

Also considered: Jeffery Simmons, Harrison Phillips

Racking up sacks is pretty fun if you're a pass rusher, but Parsons is the total package: Not only does he have the numbers as the face of the Cowboys' defense, but he produces wherever he's lined up, setting a standard for sideline-to-sideline impact. And he does it with pure joviality, as evidenced by his off-field friendships with even would-be rivals like the Eagles' A.J. Brown.

You don't get much better than a long-haired big man representing the Vikings. Van Ginkel is soft-spoken off the field, a sort of gentle giant in Brian Flores' exotic defense, but his play is anything but quiet: His locks fly all over the place as he reads quarterbacks roaming near the line, and he's got some real open-field speed, as evidenced by a few pick-six attempts.

Also considered: Maxx Crosby, Jared Verse, Nolan Smith

Tenacity is the key at the off-ball linebacker spot, and Luvu might have more than anyone this side of Fred Warner and Roquan Smith, longtime staples of the position. After an underrated rise as a blitzing linebacker for the Carolina Panthers, Luvu successfully transitioned to the Washington Commanders in 2024, with his energy helping lift the team all the way to the NFC title game.

Also considered: Zack Baun, Dre Greenlaw, Demario Davis

Some guys earned their spots here for swagger, others for pure playmaking sizzle. Alexander gets a few more points for the former, considering he's barely stayed on the field in recent years. And yet, when he is active, few corners bring as much bravado and feisty cover skills against elite wideouts. After a long run with the Green Bay Packers, he's set to revive his reputation with the Ravens.

Stingley isn't the showman that plenty of other top corners are, but in another sense, he outdoes everyone's showmanship with sheer ball-hawking ability. As with Jaire Alexander, durability is a concern. But as long as he's upright, he's electric, totaling 12 interceptions over just the last two seasons, playoffs included. He's a bona fide stud for the Texans' stingy defense.

Also considered: Sauce Gardner, Darius Slay Jr., Mike Hilton

S: C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Texans)

When you think "tone-setter" and "trash-talker" in the NFL, this man should come to mind. Gardner-Johnson's career has been a whirlwind of pitstops, suggesting his outspoken nature wears on his own teams. And yet he's a big reason the Eagles reached two of the last three Super Bowls, providing a near-unhinged level of confidence and a true knack for swiping the football.

Speaking of ball production, Joseph is the current standard-setter on the back end. Still just 24, he's already up to 17 interceptions after three NFL seasons, patrolling the Detroit Lions' secondary with effortless range. While fellow safety Brian Branch is more of a do-it-all enforcer, Joseph is a dazzling watch for the mere rate at which he plucks the ball from opposing teams.

Also considered: Xavier McKinney, Cam Bynum, Joshua Metellus

K: Brandon Aubrey (Cowboys)

Accuracy is vital for kickers, and Aubrey has that; he's hit 89.4% of his field goals through two NFL seasons. What really separates him from the pack as an intriguing watch is his range. He's got a killer leg, as evidenced by his 65-yard shot in 2024.

Also considered: Harrison Butker, Jake Elliott, Cameron Dicker

Hekker may no longer pace the punting brigade; he hasn't been a regular Pro Bowler since his days with the Los Angeles Rams. But he's got an abundance of personality, plus a long and documented history of executing fake passes with composure.

Also considered: Tress Way, Logan Cooke, Tommy Townsend

HC: Dan Campbell (Lions)

You want fun? Look no further than Big Dan, who was laughed off when he arrived in Motor City for his juiced-up, muscle-bound pep talks, only to help transform the Lions from pitiful afterthought to prime-time powerhouse. The guy refuses to back down, and Detroit lives and dies by his aggression, making his all-star outfit one of the most inspiring and easy to root for in the league.

Also considered: Nick Sirianni, Sean McVay, Mike McDaniel