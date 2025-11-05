The New York Jets produced the most surprising trades of Tuesday when All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner and All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams were sent to Indianapolis and Dallas, respectively, in exchange for three first-round picks, a second-round pick, defensive tackle Mazi Smith and wide receiver AD Mitchell.

The Jets are now well-positioned to rebuild over the next two years. Currently slated to pick Nos. 3 and 32 overall (courtesy of the Colts, but fluid dependent upon postseason results), New York could deploy a few different strategies. In theory, they are heavily armed if they desire to move up to No. 1 overall for a quarterback next April. There are several unknowns with the upcoming quarterback class, however. The perceived top group -- Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, Alabama's Ty Simpson, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers and Oregon's Dante Moore -- all have eligibility and could return to school in 2026.

Quinnen Williams trade grades: Cowboys pull off blockbuster deal with Jets to try to save their season John Breech

If the Jets punt on the quarterback position this year, with full focus on the 2027 class, then any combination of those players returning as well as Ohio State's Julian Sayin, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola, Notre Dame's CJ Carr and Texas' Arch Manning make for a potentially deep 2027 quarterback class. Regardless, New York has flexibility to make its Big Apple dreams come true either in 2026 or 2027.

In addition to five first-round picks over the next two years, general manager Darren Mougey is also equipped with two second-round picks as part of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Let's say New York either finds the 2026 NFL Draft quarterback class to be weak or unattainable. They could funnel resources to rebuilding a roster that was depleted ahead of the trade deadline and turn their attention towards scouting quarterbacks as part of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Here is what that could look like for the Jets:

Potential 2026 NFL Draft haul

There is nothing flashy about this group, but it does replace some of what was lost Wednesday and allows them to fortify three positions among the trenches.

Wilson's 2026 NFL mock draft: Jets get QB and playmaker, Cowboys rebuild broken defense Ryan Wilson

Bain is a sawed-off shotgun that may not have the extended barrel, but he boasts significant power. His 44 pressures are fourth-most among all players in college football this season, according to TruMedia. Hood excels in man coverage, which head coach Aaron Glenn aims to play. Ioane allows New York to absorb the potential loss of Alijah Vera-Tucker or start opposite him next season. McDonald fills a void along the defensive line that was manufactured through the Williams trade.

Potential 2027 NFL Draft haul(s)

New York received 2027 first-round picks from Dallas and Indianapolis. It is not unreasonable to think either or both teams could be in the playoffs, so those two selections would be in the range of No. 19 overall or worse. For the sake of discussion, three scenarios with a range of picks are provided to give some insight into the type of prospect who could be available.

In Option C, the Jets package together picks for an opportunity to get two top tier talents at positions of need.

Again, in all these scenarios, the Jets have bypassed drafting a quarterback in 2026.

Choose your fighter:

A.) A top pick and perimeter winners

Round 1, No. 1 overall: QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Round 1, No. 12 overall: WR Ryan Williams, Alabama

Round 1, No. 20 overall: CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

B.) A second-tier QB and two elite SEC ballers

Round 1, No. 4 overall: QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame



Round 1, No. 10 overall: WR Cam Coleman, Auburn

Round 1, No. 14 overall: EDGE Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

C.) The ultimate teammate trade-up

Round 1, No. 1 overall: QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Round 1, No. 4 overall: WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

There is a lot of time for 2027 NFL Draft opinions to evolve, but it appears to be a strong class. The base of any Jets-centric projection should begin with a quarterback. Neither Justin Fields nor Tyrod Taylor are the long-term answer to a question that has been unresolved for several years.

In these three options, there are two quarterbacks, Sayin and Carr, but it would not be a surprise if Texas' Arch Manning, Florida's DJ Lagway or Nebraska's Dylan Raiola eventually enter that conversation.

The perceived strength of the 2027 NFL Draft class is wide receiver, so adding a top target to pair with Garrett Wilson and its quarterback of choice is too tantalizing to ignore. Smith and Williams are the two who have gotten the most publicity early in their collegiate careers, but Texas' Ryan Wingo, Michigan State's Nick Marsh and Coleman are others. Coleman, in fact, was ranked above Williams out of high school and has had flashes (when Auburn's gotten him the ball) that he does indeed have a higher ceiling. Williams has more notoriety but his sophomore season has been disappointing.

Auburn WR Cam Coleman shaping up as the big prize of the 2025-26 transfer portal cycle Chris Hummer

The third prospect in Options A & B are placeholders. Those selections could be used on any position other than quarterback and wide receiver. The offensive line is pretty well established, so drafting an edge rusher or cornerback, as is the case in the first two scenarios, is a good path forward for a franchise looking to build its organization from scratch. Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons is another defender commonly included among early 2027 projections.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.