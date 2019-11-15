Building the perfect NFL quarterback: Russell Wilson's poise, Lamar Jackson's legs, Patrick Mahomes' arm

Every now and then, we get some nationwide fretting from NFL fans and analysts about how there aren't enough good, healthy quarterbacks in a league that increasingly highlights -- and, thus, demands -- them. That is not the case in 2019.

Just over halfway through the season, we've already seen more than a half-dozen "legacy" starters and/or big names hit the sidelines, either because of injuries, benching or other circumstances. Ben Roethlisberger. Drew Brees. Patrick Mahomes. Matthew Stafford. Matt Ryan. Cam Newton. Nick Foles. Eli Manning. Sam Darnold. Joe Flacco. For crying out loud, this was the year Andrew Luck, the reigning Comeback Player of the Year, called it quits before the age of 30.

And yet, you know what? The quarterback still owns the game. Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 filling in for Brees. Matt Moore nearly went 2-0 filling in for Mahomes, posting back-to-back passer ratings of at least 103. Kyle Allen has Newton's Carolina Panthers pushing for a playoff spot. Gardner Minshew gained a cult following replacing Foles. And those are just the replacements.

Here are the QBs on pace to finish with more than 30 touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions this season: Mahomes, Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson. Here are the QBs on pace to finish with close to 30 touchdowns and fewer than 10 picks: Carson Wentz, Derek Carr, Jacoby Brissett, Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady.

In case you haven't caught on, we've already touched on about half the league. Every season has its stinkers, of course, but the point is, football is not hurting for guys who can throw the football well. You can debate how many of those good quarterbacks are good enough to win a big game in January, but you can't debate that the NFL is chock-full of entertaining signal-callers in an era bent on glorifying them.

With so many different talents occupying the position, now more than ever seems like an appropriate time to ask: What does the perfect QB look like? If you could take any trait from any quarterback in 2019, how would you assemble the Perfect quarterback?

Don't worry. We did the work and answered that very question:

CBSSports.com Illustration by Mike Meredith

Accuracy

Aaron Rodgers (Packers), with a hint of Drew Brees (Saints)

This alone makes our Perfect quarterback an extremely appealing species. Rodgers has a tendency to either pinpoint a ball or throw it where no one can reach it, but when he's on, he's on like no other. You can just see those rainbow dimes to the sideline now. We don't need all of Brees' skill set since he relies so much on high-percentage passes, but for the short throws, he's our man.

Arm strength

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), with a hint of Matthew Stafford (Lions)

This is about pure power. Couple the accuracy of Rodgers and Brees with the cannons of Mahomes and Stafford, and already we're talking about an unprecedented deep-ball passer. Josh Allen and Kyler Murray also have a special kind of zip on their passes, but when you want a straight-up rocket launch down the field, it's hard to beat these two.

Elusiveness

Russell Wilson (Seahawks), with a hint of Kyler Murray (Cardinals)

You can have the best arm in the world, but if your line is shaky, it's going to go to waste. You can rest assured, however, that Wilson will extend any play, no matter the circumstances. Murray isn't quite there yet, but he's got a Darren Sproles-esque churn to that small frame. Even if our QB lacked a good arm, this kind of awareness and athleticism would keep an offense alive.

Grit

Ryan Fitzpatrick (Dolphins)

You might think a guy with a mediocre starting career doesn't deserve any place in the Perfect QB recipe, but if you're turning down the sheer willpower of Fitzpatrick, you're turning down a chance for your QB to lay it all on the line when the chips are down. This is a man who's endured teams with a combined career record of 90-142-1 (0.388) and done it with fearlessness and vigor.

Leadership

Russell Wilson (Seahawks), with a hint of Nick Foles (Jaguars)

There aren't many QBs who consistently perform at an MVP level and then just as consistently maintain humility. Wilson is one of them, not to mention behind a line and coaching philosophy and front office that perpetually makes his task more difficult. Foles is a must-have as well for similar reasons. He's not rah-rah fiery, but he's got a sterling resume and warms a locker room as few can.

Passing touch

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

Mahomes brings the arm strength, but perhaps even more so, he offers unmatched touch. Rodgers qualifies here, on occasion, but there are few quarterbacks in NFL history who've showcased more highlight-reel arm and body contortions -- and then completed precision throws in the process. If you need someone to drop an airy floater right into the arms of a streaking receiver, he's your guy.

Pocket presence

Deshaun Watson (Texans)

What you don't want here is someone who gets jittery, and Watson, while not always nearly as elusive as someone like Wilson, works the pocket like his playground. He knows how to use his legs, but he's first and foremost a pocket passer, weaving around and stepping up amid pressure to ensure his team's offense always has a chance of stretching the field.

Poise

Russell Wilson (Seahawks)

A Perfect quarterback doesn't get rattled. The moment is never too big for him. That might sound like a certain someone from New England, but Wilson is arguably calmer and cooler because of the athleticism he also brings to the table. His teams may not have always delivered, and he's certainly not immune to crunch-time mistakes, but his nerveless persona is essential to a franchise leader.

Size

Cam Newton (Panthers), with hints of Josh Allen (Bills) and Carson Wentz (Eagles)

At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Newton is the physical prototype for a tall-standing, rock-solid QB. Allen and Wentz balance this out by bringing slightly leaner frames to the mix. Can't you see how scary this QB is becoming? Infuse Newton with the arm of Mahomes, the poise of Wilson and the accuracy of Rodgers, and you're bordering on something illegal.

Speed

Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

Sorry, but you'd have to get in a time machine and bring back Michael Vick to find anyone who rivals this guy's straight-line burners. Are you kidding me? With the elusiveness our Perfect quarterback already brings to the table, Jackson's legs would allow us to execute a game plan almost exclusively based around designed quarterback runs. (Sound familiar, Baltimore?)

Vision

Tom Brady (Patriots)

You knew we couldn't leave out Father Time's conqueror. Brady no longer warrants anything close to an arm-strength nod (in fact, he never really has), but you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who reads and reacts to defenses as well as No. 12. Just think about it: If today's Brady somehow gained Mahomes' arm, the rest of the NFL would be in a lot of trouble.