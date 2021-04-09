Everyone knows which of this year's top quarterbacks will come off the board first in the 2021 NFL Draft. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence has long been the anticipated No. 1, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, picking in that spot, have repeatedly -- and rightfully -- hinted that Trevor is their guy. But Lawrence is far from the only signal-caller expected to hear his name called on April 29, with at least four others set to be first-rounders and a handful of other prospects warranting looks on Day Two.

There's a simple reason so many QBs could be taken early this year: The 2021 class is talented. So talented, in fact, that if we could build a "perfect" QB prospect using attributes from any of this year's top passers, a handful not named Trevor Lawrence would be included. Who has the strongest arm? The most accurate? Which one brings the most speed? And vision?

In the spirit of a QB-heavy draft, here's our best stab at assembling an ideal rookie prototype using traits from this year's soon-to-be rookies, with help from CBS Sports draft experts Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso:

Accuracy

Mac Jones (Alabama)

Justin Fields could fit here as well. But if there's one thing Jones does well, it's hit his targets. What the Alabama product lacks in elite athleticism, he more than makes up for with perfectly timed and placed throws.

Arm strength

Kellen Mond (Texas A&M)

Trey Lance qualifies too, but few can rip it as effortlessly as Mond. Questions about his consistency and decision-making will prevent him from going super early, but there's no denying his pure arm talent. On the run or at a standstill, he offers a laser.

Elusiveness

Trey Lance (NDSU)

You don't look at Lance, who's 6-foot-4 and at least 225 pounds, and instantly think "dual threat." But he can move in, around and outside the pocket with ease and speed. He's the best pure (and well-built) runner of the entire QB class.

Grit

Sam Ehlinger (Texas)

As a thrower, he leaves a lot to be desired, but if you were to plug his sheer will, both as a crunch-time leader and hard-nosed scrambler, into a more athletic, more refined body, you'd already have the makings of a championship QB.

Leadership

Justin Fields (Ohio State)

Most of this year's top QBs have been heralded for their leadership, but Fields has drawn especially rave reviews from his Ohio State program, which saw him live up to years of hype with a work ethic that matched his skill set, particularly in big moments.

Passing touch

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Florida's Kyle Trask might fit the bill here as well, but this is where we start to see why Lawrence is the obvious No. 1. Clemson's star QB just knows how to drop the ball where it needs to be, whether throwing inside the pocket or on the move.

Pocket presence

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

While Lawrence has drawn some scouting nicks for his footwork, he's always been a true model for navigating the pocket. He knows how to avoid and counter pressure on a regular basis, rarely allowing opponents to pin him into a corner.

Poise

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

He wasn't perfect in 2020, showing some weak spots when pressure really mounted. But few QBs have performed so steadily, so exceptionally, so consistently, on such a big stage. He carries himself, on and off the field, like a man in charge.

Size

Trey Lance (NDSU)

Lawrence is a possibility here considering his 6-foot-5 frame enables towering sight into the defense, but he's a bit on the leaner side. Lance, on the other hand, has prototypical size in the 6-4, 230 range -- like a slightly smaller version of Josh Allen (6-5, 237).

Speed

Justin Fields (Ohio State)

He's rocked up, but he also flies. Lance may be the best pure runner here, but Fields at his peak speed is game-changing. That kind of juice helps in and outside the pocket, both near and far from the line of scrimmage.

Vision

Zach Wilson (BYU)

The last of the top five QB prospects to appear here, Wilson's specialty is off-script play-making. In other words, his eyes are always searching for -- and finding -- opportunities. Even if the plan breaks down, his vision enables him to stay in control.