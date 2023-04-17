The 2023 NFL Draft will begin with a quarterback decision, and by the end of the first round, an additional four QBs could very well have come off the board. There have only been four other instances in NFL history when five different signal-callers went on Day 1, but all indications are that's a real possibility this year.

The fact that both Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud are reportedly in play for the No. 1 overall pick speaks to the strength of the position this year, at least at the top of the class. Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis have also drawn top-10 buzz, while Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is an increasingly popular Day 1 projection, with some suggesting the latter has the makeup to become the most productive NFL quarterback of the entire crop.

In the spirit of this strong QB class, we compiled votes from our CBS Sports NFL draft experts -- Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards -- to "build" the perfect signal-caller using traits from this year's prospects. Here's the total package:

Accuracy

C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

Efficiency is the name of the game with Stroud, who dominated as a prototypical pocket passer for the Buckeyes. In 25 games from 2021-2022, he laced throws with a 69.3 completion percentage while averaging 9.8 yards per attempt.

Arm strength

Will Levis (Kentucky)

Levis' college numbers weren't gaudy, but he's got a self-proclaimed "cannon," drawing some comparisons to the Bills' Josh Allen for his twitchy ability to "beat coverages on all three levels" through the air, as NFL Media put it.

Pocket presence

Bryce Young (Alabama)

Despite a noticeably smaller stature, measuring 5-foot-10 and just over 200 pounds at the combine, Young was unfazed by pocket pressure at Alabama, per CBS Sports' scouting report, showing both patience and a sudden ability to bounce out of traffic.

Poise

Bryce Young (Alabama)

Even without prototypical size, Young made all the little things look easy as the leader of the Crimson Tide, guiding a 24-4 record in two years as a starter, with a whopping 80 touchdowns to just 12 picks, plus a fortitude "beyond his years" at age 21.

Grit

Max Duggan (TCU)

Despite lacking eye-popping size or physical tools, the fiery Duggan earned a spot on the "Mt. Rushmore of TCU legends" for guiding the Horned Frogs to a national title game with a rugged, ultra-aggressive approach both as a runner and thrower.

Passing touch

C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

If you're looking for pretty passes, look no further than Stroud, whose effortless zing on precision throws has drawn comparisons to the Bengals' Joe Burrow from the Panthers staff, who, of course, just might take the QB at No. 1 overall.

Vision

Bryce Young (Alabama)

Not only does Young read the field and throw with veteran-level anticipation -- an achievement considering his lack of standard height -- but he creates off-structure as naturally as any prospect since Chiefs icon Patrick Mahomes, according to Chris Trapasso.

Size

Anthony Richardson (Florida)

You can't teach a supersized build, which is exactly what Richardson boasts at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds. He's a toned, hulking but athletic figure in the mold of Josh Allen and former Panthers star Cam Newton, which is even more tantalizing considering ...

Speed

Anthony Richardson (Florida)

Richardson was erratic as a developing passer in college, but he's never lacked for elite explosion. Running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at his size was unprecedented, making him a sure bet to at least be an instant rushing threat in the NFL.

Leadership

Jake Haener (Fresno State)

Bryce Young also received votes here, but Haener has drawn equally high marks for his competitive streak as a more limited underdog type. His combination of intelligence and resilience have some forecasting a long NFL career as a spot starter.