Butterfinger Candy trolls Bears on Twitter during embarrassing loss to Packers on TNF
It's gotten to the point that candy bars are making fun of the hapless Bears
The Bears are a terrible team. That was the case when they limped to three wins last season, and it was reaffirmed Thursday night when they were outclassed by the Packers, 35-14. Fair or not, the focus remains on embattled quarterback Mike Glennon, a career backup before signing with Chicago this offseason. He's started all four games in 2017 despite calls for rookie Mitchell Trubisky.
Those calls will only intensify after Glennon's performance against the Bears that included two first-quarter fumbles, including this inadvertent knee-ball turnover:
You know things have gone horribly wrong when a candy bar starts calling you out. But here we are.
Inexplicably, the person running the Bears' Twitter feed thought it made sense to respond. It didn't.
Undeterred, the Bears responded.
A bold -- and ultimately -- terrible strategy.
And it got worse from there.
*This is just sad— Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017
*You there?— Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017
We’re concerned now 😂— Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017
To recap: The Bears were owned on the field by the Packers and on Twitter by Butterfinger. If this isn't rock bottom, we don't want to see it.
