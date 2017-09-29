Butterfinger Candy trolls Bears on Twitter during embarrassing loss to Packers on TNF

The Bears are a terrible team. That was the case when they limped to three wins last season, and it was reaffirmed Thursday night when they were outclassed by the Packers, 35-14. Fair or not, the focus remains on embattled quarterback Mike Glennon, a career backup before signing with Chicago this offseason. He's started all four games in 2017 despite calls for rookie Mitchell Trubisky.

Those calls will only intensify after Glennon's performance against the Bears that included two first-quarter fumbles, including this inadvertent knee-ball turnover:

One of the strangest fumbles you'll ever see...pic.twitter.com/pZNfgmyybW — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 29, 2017

You know things have gone horribly wrong when a candy bar starts calling you out. But here we are.

Inexplicably, the person running the Bears' Twitter feed thought it made sense to respond. It didn't.

Stick to football. Oh...wait. — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017

Undeterred, the Bears responded.

A bold -- and ultimately -- terrible strategy.

And it got worse from there.

To recap: The Bears were owned on the field by the Packers and on Twitter by Butterfinger. If this isn't rock bottom, we don't want to see it.