Buy or sell the eight remaining unbeaten NFL teams: Who is the real deal and who has the most to prove
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss the NFL's undefeated teams
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell sat down to discuss the eight remaining undefeated teams in the NFL and whether these teams have a chance at making a run for the Super Bowl or if their flop is inevitable.
The two play a game of "buy or sell" with the 3-0 teams with Kanell saying, "Some of them you can poke holes in their resume some of them you can say this team is legit."
First up, are the New England Patriots who have beaten the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. Bell sums it up saying, "It doesn't matter what their resume is so far they're the Patriots you're gonna buy that regardless."
Moving on to the Chiefs, they agree that Kansas City should be in the same category as the defending champions. "Chiefs I think are starting to get the type of respect that they deserve, get the same type of respect that the Patriots get," Kanell says. He adds that Patrick Mahomes is looking like he could go back-to-back with the MVP award.
The Buffalo Bills have the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL, but Bell says that doesn't mean this team is going all the way. "I cannot buy the Bills."
"I think that's it's a fantastic story, I like that they've kinda turned it around," but Bell still thinks they are a year away from a championship conversation but are making impressive improvements.
Bell says he would sell the Packers. "The offense doesn't seem like it's clicked" he says, adding "It hasn't really been super productive. Kanell worries about how they would fare against the best teams in the league.
The Lions are one of the surprises of the season and while they are technically undefeated, they do have a tie, and Kanell does not think they should be in the "undefeated" category because of it. Bell calls it, "another good story like the Bills" but is not convinced of long-term success this season.
The pair also weigh in on the unbeaten Rams, Cowboys, and 49ers and break down their chances to make a deep run in the NFC.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Eagles at Packers: Previewing TNF
Will Philadelphia be the first team to beat Green Bay in 2019? Here's what each team has to...
-
J.Lo and Shakira to headline SB halftime
Jenny from the Block will be teaming up with the Colombian singer for the Super Bowl halftime...
-
Von Miller holds 13-second presser
The Broncos' pass-rusher isn't taking any questions this week
-
Week 4 NFL DFS picks, lineups, advice
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Drew Brees believes return will be soon
Brees is expected to return from thumb surgery in six weeks, but thinks he can return sooner
-
TNF: Eagles vs. Packer odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Packers vs. Eagles game 10,000 times.
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too