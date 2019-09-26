Buy or sell the eight remaining unbeaten NFL teams: Who is the real deal and who has the most to prove

Danny Kanell and Raja Bell sat down to discuss the eight remaining undefeated teams in the NFL and whether these teams have a chance at making a run for the Super Bowl or if their flop is inevitable.

The two play a game of "buy or sell" with the 3-0 teams with Kanell saying, "Some of them you can poke holes in their resume some of them you can say this team is legit."

First up, are the New England Patriots who have beaten the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. Bell sums it up saying, "It doesn't matter what their resume is so far they're the Patriots you're gonna buy that regardless."

Moving on to the Chiefs, they agree that Kansas City should be in the same category as the defending champions. "Chiefs I think are starting to get the type of respect that they deserve, get the same type of respect that the Patriots get," Kanell says. He adds that Patrick Mahomes is looking like he could go back-to-back with the MVP award.

The Buffalo Bills have the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL, but Bell says that doesn't mean this team is going all the way. "I cannot buy the Bills."

"I think that's it's a fantastic story, I like that they've kinda turned it around," but Bell still thinks they are a year away from a championship conversation but are making impressive improvements.

Bell says he would sell the Packers. "The offense doesn't seem like it's clicked" he says, adding "It hasn't really been super productive. Kanell worries about how they would fare against the best teams in the league.

The Lions are one of the surprises of the season and while they are technically undefeated, they do have a tie, and Kanell does not think they should be in the "undefeated" category because of it. Bell calls it, "another good story like the Bills" but is not convinced of long-term success this season.

The pair also weigh in on the unbeaten Rams, Cowboys, and 49ers and break down their chances to make a deep run in the NFC.