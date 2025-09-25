Starting 3-0 has plenty of merit in the NFL, as it's hard to miss the playoffs after winning the first three games of the year. Teams that remain undefeated through the first three weeks make the playoffs 75.3% of the time since the postseason format expanded from 10 to 12 teams in 1990. That percentage has increased to 86.4% under the 14-team format (installed in 2020).

Only six teams in the NFL are 3-0 this season, but which ones have staying power? There's a strong chance for all six making the playoffs, based on their talented rosters or the division in which they play. Some of the 3-0 teams are already running away in their respective divisions.

According to FanDuel, the Buffalo Bills (-10000) have the best odds for a playoff berth, followed by the Baltimore Ravens (-1200) and Los Angeles Chargers (-850). Surprisingly, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers (-590) are ranked in the top five, ahead of the 3-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-520) and two other undefeated teams.

But which ones are actually Super Bowl contenders? This is where things get trickier among the unbeaten teams in the NFL. Which 3-0 teams are worth putting some stock in and which ones should be avoided? This ranking of the six unbeaten teams is based on their potential for Super Bowl contention, rather than whether they will make the postseason.

1. Buffalo Bills

There shouldn't be any doubt about how far the Bills can take this 3-0 start. Buffalo and reigning MVP Josh Allen are one of the best teams in the NFL and already rank second in points per possession (3.28) and yards per possession (39.4). The Bills also play in the AFC East, a division where the rest of the teams have a combined 1-8 record.

Buffalo is going to run away with the division and has a relatively easy schedule for the next month, before facing Kansas City in November. The Bills should be aiming for home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

Odds of winning Super Bowl: +470

The defending Super Bowl champions haven't looked as dominant as they did last year through three games, but they are 3-0 and have won 17 straight games that Jalen Hurts has started and finished. The Eagles are 19-1 in their last 20 games, even with their struggles to get the run game going and find consistent pressure on the quarterback.

Adjustments have been key for the Eagles, as they have allowed only 4.7 points per game in the second half -- second in the league, trailing only the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles also don't turn the ball over, having 39 takeaways to just nine giveaways over their last 20 games (3 to 1 this year).

The Eagles just can't be counted out of games, and will be in the mix for Super Bowl contention all year.

Odds of winning Super Bowl: +750

3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have the look of a team poised for a great season. They are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2002 and have beaten all AFC West opponents in doing so (first team to accomplish that feat since the 2006 Bears). Justin Herbert is playing like an MVP candidate through three games, while the offense ranks sixth in points per possession (2.33) and 10th in points allowed per possession (1.73). They also lead the NFL in pass yards per game this season (286.7).

If any team can dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC West, it's the Chargers. Their contention status will determine how Herbert fares in the postseason, as he hasn't fared well in his first two playoff starts. Los Angeles does have the talent to make a deep playoff run, even if the Chargers are unproven.

Odds of winning Super Bowl: +1500

Being in two Super Bowls under Kyle Shanahan has some merit, especially since the 49ers still have an unbeaten record with all their injuries. Brock Purdy has missed games, as have Jauan Jennings, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. The 49ers' offense is expected to get all these players back at some point, but star pass rusher Nick Bosa is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Christian McCaffrey has the most touches in the first three games of the season in 49ers history (77), as Shanahan is using his best player on offense as frequently as he can with Purdy out. The 49ers also play in a brutal division, as all the NFC West teams are 2-1 or better (although the 49ers have already beaten two of those teams).

A good start is what the 49ers needed with all their injuries. If San Francisco can get healthy, it can rack up even more wins with an easy out-of-division schedule. The 49ers could emerge as an NFC contender.

Odds of winning Super Bowl: +1900

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There's a lot to like about this Buccaneers team through three games, as they have a very good quarterback in Baker Mayfield and a plethora of offensive weapons at his disposal. The Buccaneers are scoring points despite Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs missing the early part of the season. Tampa Bay already has a two-game lead in the NFC South, a division the Buccaneers have won five straight years.

Now for the concerns with this team. Tampa Bay is the first team with a game-winning score in the final minute of the fourth quarter in three consecutive games to start a season in NFL history. The Buccaneers' margin of victory is six points, against the Falcons, Texans, and Jets -- three teams with a combined 1-8 record.

The Buccaneers are a good team and are going to represent the NFC South in the playoffs (the division is arguably the worst in football). How good are the Buccaneers compared to the rest of the NFC? This year could be Tampa Bay's best shot if the Buccaneers can rack up some wins in a poor division. They have a big test against the Eagles on Sunday, a team the Buccaneers have done very well against in the past.

Odds of winning Super Bowl: +2700

Of the 3-0 teams, the Colts are by far the most surprising. Daniel Jones has been the story of the NFL this season, as he's the only quarterback in the last 75 years to start 3-0 with a 70% completion percentage, 850+ total yards, 6+ total touchdowns and zero turnovers. The Colts have more wins (three) than the rest of the AFC South combined (two). They have only punted once and have more wins (three) than negative plays this season (two).

What's the trust level in this team as a Super Bowl contender? The Colts appear to be running away with the AFC South and headed for the postseason, but can they compete with the best teams in the league? The Rams in Week 4 and the Chargers in Week 7 will be a good measuring stick for the Indianapolis, even as it appears to be heading for a double-digit win season.

Regardless of how Indianapolis fares in 2025, the Colts are already on track for a successful season, given the preseason expectations for the franchise.

Odds of winning Super Bowl: +3000