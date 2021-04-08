Tua Tagovailoa provided a spark in the Miami Dolphins last year, playing an integral part in the franchise winning 10 games in a season for the first time since 2016. While the Dolphins didn't make the playoffs, Tagovailoa showed enough promise in his rookie campaign to be the centerpiece of the franchise's rebuild.

The Dolphins are ahead of schedule, which is why the team is excited to see what Tagovailoa will do entering his first season as the starting quarterback.

"It's exciting. This team is comprised of a bunch of young guys," Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones said about Tagovailoa on "Good Morning Football" Thursday. "Obviously, he's going into his second year. What we saw last year was great from him but we expect a big jump. The kid's been working, I know he's been working. He's been a great kid. Really good head on his shoulders. And that's the beauty of it.

"We're surrounded by a bunch of good guys who want to be great again. So I'm looking forward to seeing his jump. His contributions to the team have been great so far, but we're looking for even something better this year. It's exciting. I can't wait to see him work his magic."

The Dolphins were 6-3 in Tagovailoa's starts, although Ryan Fitzpatrick relieved him in three of those games (one of which was a comeback victory in Week 16). Tagovailoa still performed well, completing 64.1% of his passes for 1,814 yards with 11 touchdowns to five interceptions (87.1 rating). He also rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns.

Tagovailoa was very successful against the blitz, completing 64.7% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns to just one interception (101.6 rating). His interception rate of 1.72 was the second-lowest in team history and the sixth-lowest in NFL history for rookie quarterbacks (minimum 300 attempts).

The Dolphins are expecting Tagovailoa to build upon his rookie year, as his success will be crucial for the team's playoff hunt.