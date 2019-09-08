Byron Jones reportedly won't start vs. Giants, snap count will be monitored along with DeMarcus Lawrence, Ezekiel Elliott

It came down to the wire, but the Dallas Cowboys are at full strength entering their Week 1 fight with the New York Giants.

The longstanding holdout of running back Ezekiel Elliott has come to an end, with the two-time NFL rushing champ signing a six-year extension on Wednesday worth $90 million, including $50 million in guaranteed money. That locks Elliott in for the next eight years and also allows the Cowboys to focus on trying to convince quarterback Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper to sign their offers, but the latter two plan on taking the field regardless of their contract status -- mostly because they're allowing their value to go higher before signing.

Meanwhile, defensively, awarding DeMarcus Lawrence his historic five-year, $105 million extension in April allowed time for him to have the torn labrum in his shoulder surgically repaired and still be available on Sept. 8, and that plan went off without a hitch.

Both Lawrence and All-Pro cornerback Byron Jones -- the latter having undergone hip surgery this offseason -- were activated from the physically unable to perform list in August, putting them on pace to participate in the season opener. That day has now arrived and both will suit up, but in a monitored capacity as the Cowboys work them back in from major injury.

Jones will not get the start, per Ed Werder of ESPN, but will play. Expect veterans Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis to tandem with Chidobe Awuzie from the outset, with Jones being on a pitch count of sorts in the first game he's played since having his hip repaired. While Lawrence is expected to start, as it stands, he too will be watched closely and see his own snap count managed in accordance with preventing any type of potential setback on his shoulder.

Neither player has shown regression or reason for concern since returning to practice, but the Cowboys know it's a long season and don't want to risk losing either for any amount of time.

As far as Elliott goes, his workload is to-be-determined. He returned to the mix in great shape, much to the pleasure of head coach Jason Garrett -- who praised him for his level of conditioning -- but the reality is he didn't take any contract in training camp by virtue of his planned absence. Some have floated the thought of a snap count that ranges between 20-25 reps, but the team will truly feel it out as they go along. If Elliott is spry and showing no signs of wearing down early, it's entirely possible they'll grant him a workload that's at least close to what they'd deem as normal, but there is currently no preset plan.

Even with varying amounts of work going into Week 1, the Cowboys will have all of their stars on the field -- including Cooper in his return from plantar fasciitis, with no pending concerns surrounding his snap count -- and despite all of the offseason drama.

In the end, when it comes to their 46-man game day roster, everything worked out exactly how they had hoped.