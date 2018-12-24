C.J. Anderson encourages fans he helped win in Fantasy to donate to his foundation that helps low-income youth
Anderson joined the Rams last week and rushed for 167 yards in his debut against the Cardinals
Week 16 had playoff implications for plenty of teams around the NFL but for Fantasy football owners, it was championship week. And C.J. Anderson used the occasion to help raise money for his foundation, Dreams Never Die.
According to its website, "The Dreams Never Die Foundation's mission is to provide inner city and low-income youth with the resources needed to persevere and ultimately reach their maximum potential in academics and/or athletics."
Anderson, who spent his first five seasons in Denver, was released in the offseason. He signed with the Panthers and Raiders in 2018 before the Rams added him to the roster last week. On Sunday, in place of Todd Gurley, Anderson went off; he rushed 20 times for 167 yards (that's 8.4 YPC!) and a touchdown in a 31-9 win over the Cardinals. In his 24 previous touches this season (all with Carolina), the 27-year-old had 24 carries for just 104 yards and no scores.
(Stream all Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.)
Helping those players who helped Fantasy football fans was a recurring theme on Sunday; Champion Causes tweeted this just before kickoff:
And our CBSSports.com colleague Jamey Eisenberg tweeted this after the Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster promised fans he would play against the Saints despite a groin injury because, "There's no way I can let down the real ones who believed in me by drafting me!!"
And remember, you don't need Fantasy football as the reason to donate to a worthy cause.
