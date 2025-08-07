The Houston Texans are holding their breath for one of their starting safeties, as Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was carted off the practice field Thursday after suffering what appeared to be a lower leg injury, according to ESPN.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 reported that the field went silent, and that players took a knee when CJGJ was injured. According to him, it appeared the 27-year-old suffered a knee injury. This would be a major hit to Houston's secondary, which is already without Jimmie Ward, who is still recovering from a foot injury.

"It's heartbreaking when you see a guy go down on the field like that and doesn't get up quicker," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said after practice, via ESPN. "I'm always nervous as a head coach anytime I see anybody hit the ground. It's tough to watch. So we'll see, we'll evaluate C.J. and see where he is, but no update at this time."

Gardner-Johnson recorded 59 combined tackles, 12 passes defended and six interceptions for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, who won Super Bowl LIX. This offseason, he was traded to the Texans in exchange for offensive guard Kenyon Green in a deal that included a Day 3 pick swap despite signing a three-year, $27 million contract last March. It appeared to be a bit of a messy breakup, as CJGJ said he was just a "test dummy" for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and that the Eagles were "scared of a competitor."

The former fourth-round pick out of Florida is known for his versatility and physicality. Gardner-Johnson has recorded 304 tackles, 51 passes defensed and 18 interceptions over six NFL seasons, playing for the New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions and Eagles, and tied for the league lead in picks with six back in 2022.