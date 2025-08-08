Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off the practice field Thursday with a lower leg injury that initially raised concerns about his knee. Tests have since confirmed his ACL is intact, but further evaluations are scheduled to determine the full extent of the injury, according to ESPN.

The 27-year-old Gardner-Johnson sustained the injury during practice, prompting a tense moment as the field fell silent and teammates took a knee, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. The Texans, already dealing with a depleted secondary due to safety Jimmie Ward's ongoing recovery from a foot injury, are anxiously awaiting further medical evaluations to determine the full extent of Gardner-Johnson's injury.

"It's heartbreaking when you see a guy go down on the field like that and doesn't get up quicker," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said after practice "I'm always nervous as a head coach anytime I see anybody hit the ground. It's tough to watch. So we'll see, we'll evaluate C.J. and see where he is, but no update at this time."

Gardner-Johnson was a key acquisition for Houston this offseason after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for offensive guard Kenyon Green and a late-round draft pick swap. He had signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Eagles last March. His departure from Philadelphia was reportedly tense, with Gardner-Johnson calling himself a "test dummy" for former Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and suggesting the team was "scared of a competitor."

Known for his versatility and physical style of play, Gardner-Johnson has been a standout defensive back since entering the NFL as a fourth-round pick out of Florida in 2018. Over six seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions and Eagles, he has amassed 304 tackles, 51 passes defended, and 18 interceptions, including tying for the league lead with six picks in 2022.

While the Texans are relieved to hear Gardner-Johnson's ACL remains intact, further testing will determine his playing status heading into the season.