The Texans's offense wants to go fast, and so far, it looks like they're getting what they want. Just ask a player facing the unit in practice every day.

"It's like the Daytona 500," safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson said Wednesday. "We're running fast every play. Everybody fast. All the cars are competing for first place. We've got a fast receiver corps. I'm going to be honest, it's probably one of the fastest corps I've ever seen. But they're a dynamic group with different skill sets. They're diverse."

Last season, the Texans entered the season with Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs leading the way in the wide receiver corps, with Tank Dell emerging after a seven-touchdown rookie season. But both Diggs and Dell suffered season-ending injuries, and Collins dealt with a hamstring injury (though he still managed to make the Pro Bowl).

This year, Collins -- one of the best size/speed combinations at the position leaguewide -- once again leads the way, and there are plenty of speedsters joining him. Christian Kirk, acquired from the Jaguars, could be the top slot receiver. He had 1,108 receiving yards in 2022, his last fully healthy season.

Then there are rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. The former Iowa State teammates registered 4.47- and 4.39-second 40-yard dashes to the NFL Scouting Combine. Higgins, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 214 pounds, has similar size and testing numbers to Collins. Noel is smaller -- 5-foot-10 and 194 pounds -- but very explosive: He led all combine wide receivers in the broad jump (11 feet, 2 inches) and the bench press (23 reps) and tied for the lead in the vertical leap (41.5 inches).

The team also signed three-time Super Bowl champion Justin Watson, who started seven games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

Dell's status for 2025 is uncertain after he suffered a serious leg injury late last season. Diggs signed with the Patriots in free agency.

After a disappointing second season for Stroud, the Texans have overhauled their entire offense, not just at wide receiver. They fired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and hired Nick Caley, who arrives from the Los Angeles Rams. They also have a new-look offensive line with several projected new starters.