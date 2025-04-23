There were plenty of interesting departures from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. Some were expected, but the one that was the most surprising was the departure of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The Eagles sent Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in exchange for guard Kenyon Green, one year after signing the versatile safety to a three-year deal. Green was a former first-round pick of the Texans, getting a chance to resurrect his career under Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

Gardner-Johnson going to his third team in three years was a surprise, given how valuable he was toward the Eagles' Super Bowl championship. He brought swagger to the secondary, including a tenacity the defense lacked the year prior.

Over a month since the trade occurred, Gardner-Johnson is still surprised he's with a new organization.

"To be honest with you, I'm still shocked, but I'm happy," Gardner-Johnson said, via a transcript provided by the Texans. "I think the biggest thing I've noticed is this team is very young. So, being one of the oldest guys in the room, you've got that realize we're here for business, here to have fun, but we're also here to win football (games).

"So, being around those guys, I kind of got a feel for them first couple of days and how to go about things here."

Gardner-Johnson was productive in his one year back in an Eagles uniform, compiling six interceptions and allowing a 64.7 passer rating when targeted as the primary defender in coverage. He has 12 interceptions in 28 games in an Eagles uniform, allowing a 69.8 passer rating in coverage with 11 touchdowns.

Gardner-Johnson loved playing in Philadelphia, yet admitted he was secure with the Eagles and the organization. The trade to Houston opened his eyes.

"People have to understand I was comfortable where I was at," Gardner-Johnson said. "It was easy, when I say easy it was -- I had resources I could easily access, people I could just go talk to.

"I think moving here, being the older guy, I actually have to grow up."

The Eagles went to the Super Bowl in both seasons Gardner-Johnson was on the roster (2022 and 2024), winning the title when Gardner-Johnson returned. Gardner-Johnson is labeled as a winner, and takes that designation seriously.

Winning the Super Bowl changed Gardner-Johnson for the better. He's bringing the knowledge he learned from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia to Houston, looking to help the Texans get over the hump.

"I think one thing I took from Philly is you can't be great without the greatness of others and I think that's how we're going to win here," Gardner-Johnson said. "You appreciate everybody for what they really can do from the kitchen, to the equipment, even to the laundry people.

"I think that's when I found myself, accepting who I was and understanding what I can really be and affect in a positive way. Became a world champion and that was history."