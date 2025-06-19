A five-time All-Pro selection is retiring from the NFL.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley, who has been a standout for the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets, has decided to retire, he tells CBS Sports.

Mosley, a 2014 first-round draft pick of the Ravens, spent the last six seasons with the Jets after being named an All-Pro four of his five years with Baltimore. The Jets had released the 32-year in March after he was limited to four games last year due to multiple injuries, including a herniated disc in his neck.

He finishes his 11-year NFL career with totals of 1,083 tackles, 12 sacks and 12 interceptions and 53 additional pass break-ups. Before playing in just four games last season, Mosley posted at least 152 tackles each of the previous three years with the Jets, tying him for the most consecutive seasons with at least 150 tackles in NFL history. In his five years with the Ravens, Mosley compiled totals of 579 tackles, nine interceptions, 8.5 sacks and six forced fumbles while helping Baltimore finish top nine in the NFL in scoring defense four of those five seasons, including second in 2018.

Before his time in the NFL, Mosley was a two-time All-American and a back-to-back national champion under Nick Saban at Alabama, including in 2013 when he won the Butkus Award and SEC defensive player of the year.