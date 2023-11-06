This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏈 Football Five



🔥 Good morning to everyone, but especially ...

Getty Images

C.J. STROUD, DARE OGUNBOWALE AND JOSHUA DOBBS

Football is a game of surprises. And today, we're celebrating three stars -- two completely unexpected, one on the rise at the game's most important position.

Let's start with the Texans, which completed a thrillingly absurd 39-37 win over the Buccaneers that featured a little bit of everything ... and a lot of C.J. Stroud.

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn picked up a quad injury late in the first half, meaning the Texas basically had to avoid kicking situations.

picked up a quad injury late in the first half, meaning the Texas basically had to avoid kicking situations. After Rachaad White 's touchdown tied the game, though, Houston faced a fourth down in the red zone. This time, running back Dare Ogunbowale -- who had already kicked off multiple times for the Texans -- attempted a 29-yard field goal ... and nailed it to the delight of everyone

's touchdown tied the game, though, Houston faced a fourth down in the red zone. This time, -- who had already kicked off multiple times for the Texans -- attempted a 29-yard field goal ... and Ogunbowale became the first running back to make a field goal since Tony Galbreath in 1979.

The fun continued: Baker Mayfield threw a touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 46 seconds left. Game over, right?

threw a touchdown pass to with 46 seconds left. Wrong. Stroud led a magnificent 75-yard drive in 39 seconds with the final two throws -- an inch-perfect 26-yarder and a 15-yard touchdown strike -- going to Tank Dell.

That gave Stroud an NFL rookie-record 470 yards passing, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He joined Y.A. Tittle (1962) and Ben Roethlisberger (2014) as the only players in NFL history to go 470/5/0. His accuracy is off the charts. He's super poised. After the worst game of his career, he posted one of the greatest games ever. Cody Benjamin named Stroud one of the week's big winners.

Benjamin: "Can we issue the Offensive Rookie of the Year award yet? ... Playing on a 'rebuilding' Houston squad, Stroud is remarkably up to 14 TDs and just one pick through eight games. That's a QB right there."

It took Joshua Dobbs all of five days to become "the guy" in Minnesota ... at least for one Sunday. Dobbs -- acquired from the Cardinals at the trade deadline following Kirk Cousins' Achilles tear -- came in after Jaren Hall suffered a concussion in the first quarter. All Dobbs did was lead the Vikings from behind to a thrilling 31-28 win over the Falcons.

Without Hall, wide receiver K.J. Osborn (concussion) and running back Cam Akers ( Achilles Brandon Powell on a 6-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left, accounting for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the win.

(concussion) and running back ( on a 6-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left, accounting for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the win. The Vikings are Dobbs' fifth team in the last year. He hadn't even had a practice rep with Minnesota.

Here's the full timeline of his rollercoaster career.

The Vikings are 5-4. They've withstood a 1-4 start and devastating injuries to Cousins and Justin Jefferson -- events that may have been death knells for other squads. Credit the Vikings -- and Dobbs -- for being as tenacious as anyone in the league.

😄 Honorable mentions

😶 And not such a good morning for ...

Getty Images

THE DALLAS COWBOYS

Football is a game of inches. And those inches have never felt farther away for the Cowboys. Dallas bungled yet another crucial late-game scenario in a brutal 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

Early in the fourth quarter, trailing 28-17, Luke Schoonmaker caught the ball at the goal line on fourth down. Replay showed his knee was down with the ball inches short.

caught the ball at the goal line on fourth down. Replay showed his knee was down with the ball inches short. On the next drive, Dak Prescott found Jalen Tolbert for a touchdown to cut it to 28-23. Prescott then appeared to convert the 2-point conversion, but replay showed he stepped out of bounds, diving for the pylon a half second too late.

found for a touchdown to cut it to 28-23. Prescott then appeared to convert the 2-point conversion, but replay showed he stepped out of bounds, diving for the pylon a half second too late. Despite all of the mistakes, Dallas got the ball back down with 46 seconds remaining, needing a touchdown to win. The Cowboys got to the Eagles' 6-yard line -- due to a mix of playmaking and Philadelphia penalties -- with 27 seconds left. Then Dallas went false start, sack, incompletion, delay of game, CeeDee Lamb catch coming up short. Game over.

Dallas outgained Philadelphia 163-14 in the fourth quarter. The Eagles didn't even have a first down in the final frame. Yet it's those inches that add up to miles -- those little mistakes that turn wins to losses -- holding this team back.

This game was there for the taking. Dallas could have put heat on Philly. Instead, it failed in all-too-familiar fashion.

😟 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 College football wrap-up: Bedlam bedlam, 'Bama back

USATSI

It was a massive weekend for teams on the fringes of College Football Playoff contention. Almost all of them survived.

Almost.

For the last time as Big 12 rivals, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma delivered bedlam in Bedlam with the Pokes beating the Sooners, 27-24. Ollie Gordon had his sixth straight game with 100+ yards rushing, and Mike Gundy also hit a century mark of sorts with his 100th career Big 12 victory. The Sooners are one of Shehan Jeyarajah's biggest losers of the weekend.

As for another one-loss Big 12 team, Texas squeaked past Kansas State, 33-30.

But no one-loss team stood out as much as Alabama, which beat LSU, 42-28. Even with LSU star Jayden Daniels (concussion) leaving early, the Crimson Tide impressed behind four Jalen Milroe touchdowns. Now in control of the SEC West, Nick Saban's squad is back on track, writes Dennis Dodd.

Dodd: "A reborn Milroe became a weapon, like he never had been before, instead of being a speed bump that the Tide had to overcome. The defense was always there -- third in the SEC entering the game -- but it had been nothing special compared to units of the past. ... A year ago almost to the day, LSU ended Alabama's playoff hopes with an overtime win in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Three years in a row without a playoff berth would be a first for Saban at Bama, but no one is thinking about that now."

Here's everything else ...

🏀 College basketball gets underway tonight

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Welcome back, college basketball. We've missed you! The journey to the tourney begins today, and our men's title picks are in. Kansas is the most popular selection, and Gary Parrish explains why he's choosing the Bill Self's bunch.

Parrish: "Kansas has talent, experience, depth and a coach who has been labeled the best in the sport by a panel of CBS Sports writers and analysts two straight years. That's a great combination and why I believe the Jayhawks are the team most likely to win the national championship, which would make Self just the seventh Division I men's coach in history to claim three NCAA Tournament titles."

Hunter Dickinson will lead the Jayhawks after transferring from Michigan, and I broke down what he and the rest of the top five transfers bring to their new teams.

Meanwhile, Jerry Palm has his season-opening Bracketology.

On the women's side -- unlike on the men's side -- we have a bonafide blockbuster opening day:

No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 South Carolina



No. 21 USC vs. No. 7 Ohio State



No. 20 Colorado vs. No. 1 LSU



Isabel Gonzalez has done some remarkable work ahead of the season. Here are my favorites:

📺 What we're watching Monday



