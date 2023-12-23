It is now clear, two weeks after the injury, that Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered one of the most significant concussions sustained by a quarterback this season.

Stroud is missing his second consecutive game this week after suffering a concussion on Dec. 10 against the Jets. Only one other quarterback -- Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall -- has missed consecutive games this season while in concussion protocol.

According to CBS Sports research and SportsRadar, at least 20 players have missed consecutive games due to concussion this season. At least four players have missed more than two consecutive games this year. According to the NFL, the median return to play for those who suffered a concussion is about nine days.

Most concerning -- and all concussions are concerning -- is that Stroud still hasn't participated in a practice, even in a limited capacity.

The great news is that the Texans do not believe the concussion will be season-ending, and head coach DeMeco Ryans said this week that Stroud continues to progress.

"End? Why [would] you say that? No, no. Don't shock me like that," Ryans said with a smile Wednesday. "No, we're going through the protocol. Each person, each concussion is different. Each person it takes a different amount of time for each person to heal. Just like with anything else. He's just going through the protocol just like everyone else has whenever they've been in the concussion protocol.

"The most important thing is making sure C.J. is healthy. And when he's ready to go, he'll be ready to go."

Stroud hit his head hard on the MetLife turf in Week 14 against the Jets. He was immediately removed from the game and evaluated for a concussion before being placed in protocol. Stroud did not participate at all in practice during Weeks 15 and 16, a sign that he hadn't progressed to Phase 4 of the concussion protocol.

The five-step concussion protocol allows for players to participate in football-specific exercise for no more than 30 minutes once one gets to Phase 3. That usually sees a player warm up with his teammates and be listed as limited on the injury report. Stroud could be in Phase 3 and staying inside the facilities while ramping up his activity.

Phase 4 allows the player to do non-contact training drills at practice that are specific to the player's position. In the case of Stroud, he'd be able to throw the football in a limited capacity. That's no question that Stroud still isn't in Phase 4.

Phase 5 is clearance for full football activity after being evaluated by the team doctors and an independent neurologist.

Stroud remains the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. His 20 touchdowns and five interceptions in just 12-plus games solidified the award for the Buckeye.

The Texans will start veteran Case Keenum on Saturday against the Browns. Keenum started last week against the Titans and won in overtime. Houston hosts Tennessee next week as the Texans continue to make a playoff push.