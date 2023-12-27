C.J. Stroud is expected to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a concussion during the Texans' Week 14 loss to the New York Jets, according to NFL Media.

Stroud was enjoying a standout rookie season prior to getting injured. The former Ohio State quarterback has 20 touchdowns against just five interceptions this season. He broke two rookie passing records earlier this season -- most yards passing in a game (470) and the most attempts to start a career without an interception (186).

Stroud made NFL history in Week 9 when he joined Ben Roethlisberger and Y.A. Tittle on a very short list of QBs who've thrown for 470 yards with five touchdowns and no picks in a game.

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 62.4 YDs 3631 TD 20 INT 5 YD/Att 8.23 View Profile

Houston (8-7) has split its last two games without Stroud in the lineup. The Texans defeated the Titans in overtime in Week 15 before losing a 36-22 decision this past weekend against the Cleveland Browns. Veteran Case Keenum started in place of Stroud in both games.

The Texans are currently just one spot out of the AFC's final wild-card spot. Houston will face the team that is currently holding onto the seventh spot in the AFC standings, the Colts, in Indianapolis in Week 18.