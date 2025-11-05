The Texans ruled quarterback C.J. Stroud out for Houston's Week 10 showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stroud is still in the league's concussion protocol stemming from last week's loss to the Denver Broncos.

With Stroud out, Davis Mills makes his first start since the 2022 season. A 2021 sixth-round pick, Mills made 25 starts during his first two seasons with the Texans. He played in two previous games this year while playing in relief of Stroud.

Stroud exited last week's game early in the second quarter after his head hit the turf as a result of a hit he endured while sliding. He immediately left the game and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest during the third quarter.

It's been a trying season for Stroud and the Texans. After winning back-to-back AFC South titles and subsequent playoff games, Houston is currently 3-5 and behind the Colts and Jaguars in the division standings. Specifically, Houston has struggled in the red zone on both sides of the ball. The Texans' offense is also second-to-last in the NFL on third down.

Stroud is just 19th in the NFL in passing touchdowns, but he is completing a career-high 66.5% of his passes. He has also thrown just five interceptions after throwing a career-high 12 picks in 2024.

The Texans face a Jaguars team Sunday that is making steady progress under first-year coach Liam Cohen. The Jaguars' pass defense hasn't been a strength, however, as they are 27th in the league in passing yards allowed, 29th in touchdown passes allowed. They are second in the NFL with 11 interceptions through eight games.