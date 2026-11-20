This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏈 Five things to know Friday

😔 Do not miss this: NBA's big disappointments so far

Getty Images

The NBA season started one month ago today. The first stanza of the campaign brought a great deal of excitement at the top of the league with superstars doing superstar things and most of the projected championship contenders getting off to hot starts. But we also saw injuries, a disappointing first handful of games from Mikal Bridges and an Eastern Conference that is not nearly as dominant as it was supposed to be.

Those are three of the biggest letdowns of the young season. Here's our John Gonzalez on why Bridges might be the greatest dud of any individual player:

Gonzalez: "Through 14 games, Bridges is averaging 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 40.2/28.9/75 shooting splits. It's the lowest scoring output and the worst shooting numbers of his career. As a result, his minutes have dipped to 25.6 per contest. That's also a career low. Bridges is still a plus defender. And he's only 30. The Knicks obviously hope he'll figure it out, as he has in the past. If not, his new four-year, $150 million extension that kicked in this season will start to look worrisome."

Another major disappointment: The Kings. How can a team underperform expectations when those expectations are already about as low as they come? Well, Sacramento sure has found a way. With a 1-13 record and after a puzzling trade, the Kings earned their spot in our ranking of the NBA's most hopeless teams.

☑️ College football Week 12 picks

Getty Images

The College Football Selection Committee is in love with the SEC. Only one time in three different rankings have the bracket-makers ranked a team from that conference lower than AP Top 25 voters. Whether or not you think it's fair, the numbers largely back it up. In fact, two-loss No. 5 Texas even has a better resume score than undefeated No. 2 Utah! So maybe the committee is not all that out of line. You can be sure they will have their eyes on these five key matchups in Week 12.

Another important clash is the only top-25 contest of the week: No. 1 Georgia at No. 21 South Carolina. In his Six Pack of picks, our Tom Fornelli explained why the Bulldogs will roll on the road.

Fornelli: "Even though it's a night game at Williams-Brice Stadium, which is one of the more underrated environments in the sport, the Bulldogs just look like the best team in the country, and have for a while. Also, how fired up will South Carolina be for this game? Last week's loss ended any playoff hopes they had. If Georgia gets off to a good start, you can't ignore the possibility that Carolina just checks out of the game and Georgia steamrolls them. The Pick: Georgia -14.5 (-112) at DraftKings"

Moving away from the SEC, look out for a potential upset in the Big Ten. Nothing is going well for Michigan, but the Wolverines are only small underdogs against unbeaten No. 4 UCLA. These five factors will determine whether the Bruins move one step closer to the CFP or fall for the first time this season.

Here's how to watch the biggest games of Week 12 and our picks for each of them:

🚨 NFL Week 11 Upset Alert

Getty Images

This is easily the most lopsided week of the NFL season. The Bills and Chiefs are three-score favorites. The Bears and Broncos are also favored by double digits. The Cowboys, Lions, Jaguars and Bengals are all favored by about a touchdown. You know how these things go, though. One of these favorites is bound to lose. We put a few of them on upset alert, and a handful of our experts are in agreement that the Lions are among the most vulnerable.

First of all, the Buccaneers have just as much to play for as the Lions. Both of them are locked into tightly contested division battles. The motivation will be there for a Tampa Bay team that could somehow sneak into the playoffs even with a losing record. And then there's the Tampa Bay defense, which has forced at least four turnovers in each of its last three games. Our Tyler Sullivan said it would not surprise him if Jared Goff's interception streak continues.

And even though our Jordan Dajani could not bring himself to pick the upset outright, he does see the Buccaneers keeping this one highly competitive.

Dajani: "With the Buccaneers coming off their bye week and the Lions coming off an international trip that cost them Aidan Hutchinson for the season, I'm leaning toward Tampa Bay with the points. The Bucs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games, but keep an eye on the quarterback situation over the next 24 hours. … Prediction: Lions 24, Buccaneers 21"

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Adam Eargle, CBS Sports

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚽ Cologne at Bayern Munich, 2:30 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 Iowa State at UCF, 6 p.m. on FS1

🏀 (M) Loyola Maryland at No. 4 Virginia, 7 p.m. on ACC Network

🏈 Bowling Green at Toledo, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 Clemson at Duke, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 NBA Cup: Raptors at Pistons, 7:30 p.m. on Prime Video

🏈 No. 13 Oregon at Michigan State, 8 p.m. on Fox

🏈 UTEP at Air Force, 8 p.m. on The CW

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 (W) Seton Hall at No. 7 UConn, 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏀 (W) Fairleigh Dickinson at No. 9 LSU, 8 p.m. on SEC Network+

🏈 New Mexico at Wyoming, 9 p.m. on FS1

🏀 (M) Eastern Illinois at No. 10 Illinois, 9 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 NBA Cup: Rockets at Nuggets, 10 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 (W) Baylor at No. 4 USC, 11 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Saturday

⚽ Fulham at Manchester City, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Lecce at Lazio, 9 a.m. on Paramount+

🤼 UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Stirling, 10 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Leeds United at Chelsea, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Network

⚽ Paris Saint-Germain at Nice, 11:15 a.m. on beIN Sports

🏈 No. 10 BYU at Kansas, noon on ABC

🏈 No. 14 Ohio State at Nebraska, noon on Fox

🏈 Vanderbilt at No. 24 Florida, noon on SEC Network

🏈 No. 11 Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, noon on ESPN

🏀 (M) Detroit at No. 2 Michigan State, noon on Big Ten Network

⚽ Arsenal at Newcastle United, 12:30 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 No. 20 Houston at West Virginia, 1 p.m. on TNT

🏀 (W) No. 1 South Carolina at Providence, 1:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: Union at Revolution, 2 p.m. on Apple TV

🏈 No. 15 Iowa at Illinois, 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

⚽ Celta Vigo at Real Madrid, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

🏈 Arkansas at No. 5 Texas, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 8 Indiana at Washington, 3:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏈 LSU at No. 9 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 12 Texas Tech at Baylor, 3:30 p.m. on Fox

🏈 No. 4 UCLA at Michigan, 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Texas A&M at No. 22 Oklahoma, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN2

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: Timbers at Dallas, 4 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: Crew at Inter Miami, 6 p.m. on Apple TV

🏈 Maryland at No. 18 USC, 6:15 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏈 No. 19 Arizona at Kansas State, 7 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 (W) No. 5 Duke at Columbia, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

🏈 No. 1 Georgia at No. 21 South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 16 Kentucky at Missouri, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

🏈 Pittsburgh at No. 23 Louisville, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 SMU at No. 6 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Trail Blazers at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

⚽ NWSL Championship: Current at Spirit, 8 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 No. 2 Utah at TCU, 9 p.m. on Fox

🏈 San Diego State at No. 17 Boise State, 9:30 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 Celtics at Kings, 10 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 (M) Acrisure Series: Washington State vs. No. 5 Duke, 11 p.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

⚽ Venezia at Juventus, 6:30 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Villarreal at Barcelona, 8 a.m. on ESPN+

⚽ Brighton & Hove Albion at Hull City, 9 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Real Sociedad at Racing Santander, 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

⚽ Manchester United at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. on USA Network

🏒 Hurricanes at Rangers, 12:30 p.m. on NHL Network

🏈 Cardinals at Chiefs, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Titans at Cowboys, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏀 (W) No. 19 Ohio State at No. 6 Texas (in Fort Worth), 1 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Inter MIlan at Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 (M) Southern Indiana at No. 6 Texas, 3 p.m. on SEC Network+

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: Cincinnati at Nashville, 4 p.m. on FS1/Apple TV

🏈 Jets at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Jaguars at Giants, 4:25 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 (W) No. 10 UCLA at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: Charlotte at Fire, 6:30 p.m. on FS1/Apple TV

🏀 (M) Delaware at No. 7 UCLA, 7 p.m. on B1G+

🏈 Vikings at 49ers (in Mexico City), 8:20 p.m. on NBC

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: Salt Lake at Whitecaps, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV