Star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is still searching for his new NFL home, and a big reason why is because of the torn ACL he suffered in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February. OBJ caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown before he went down in the second quarter with the injury, and now, a player who shared the field with him that Sunday believes he knows how it happened.

During an appearance on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast, former Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah said that Beckham tore his ACL because of the paint in the middle of the field, and that he even realized the day before there was an issue with it.

Uzomah reflected on what he and his teammates were thinking after OBJ was injured on Super Bowl Sunday:

"We knew that the field felt kind of weird. Like, the paint. The paint, they had to keep going over it in the middle of the field. So we kind of as a team, offensively, we were like, 'Ayo, that's the spot you gotta control yourself. You gotta be way more controlled, don't run too full speed.' "That's what we talked about, that's what I told the tight ends immediately, that's what the tight end coach told us immediately, that's kind of what we told some of the receivers, like, 'Hey, just letting you know that spot on the field is a little f*****g weird.' ... Just the paint in the middle of the field in general, it was just different. It was a little more slick because they put a little too much -- not too much -- but they just put a little more paint there."

Uzomah also said that he was wary of this spot on the field because the Bengals weren't allowed to walk over the spot during team pictures the day before since people were still painting. He was also vigilant because he was dealing with a knee injury of his own coming into Super Bowl week.

Beckham claimed earlier this month on Twitter that he actually tore his ACL before the Super Bowl, playing the "whole back half of the season" with the injury. Even if that's true, how he went down on Feb. 13 did not help the issue, and it was potentially because of the paint in the middle of the field.