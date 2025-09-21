New users at Caesars Sportsbook can get 20 100% profit boosts when wagering on Week 3 NFL games today, Sunday, Sept. 21, when they use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X. Click here:

Check out our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review for full terms and conditions.

Best NFL bets on Sunday

One of the marquee matchups on Sunday's NFL slate will take place in the Windy City when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys are coming off a wild 40-37 overtime win over the Giants, while the Bears try to recover from a 52-21 drubbing at the hands of the Detroit Lions. First-year head coaches Brian Schottenheimer and Ben Johnson will be the focus of this contest but former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus will try to slow down Chicago's offense as Dallas' new defensive coordinator. The Cowboys are -123 favorites in SportsLine's Inside the Lines team model and they win in 58% of simulations for a "B" grade.

The Los Angeles Chargers will attempt to make it three wins in a row against AFC West opponents when they host the Denver Broncos in Week 3. The Chargers have been on fire thanks to Justin Herbert, who appears to have the green light to throw the ball all over the park in Jim Harbaugh's second season. Herbert has 560 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions through two games. The Broncos are trying to recover after losing to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. Bo Nix has not looked sharp through two weeks and Denver's defense is not as dominant as it was a year ago, which is an alarming development for Broncos fans. The ITL model sees value on Denver as a +131 underdog as the Broncos win in 45% of simulations to bring value at those odds. Bet Cowboys-Bears, Broncos-Chargers and all NFL Week 3 games at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming at Caesars

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously. The company offers users tools like taking timeouts and setting betting activity alerts to promote responsible gaming. Caesars also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER on its app and website for those who need additional assistance.