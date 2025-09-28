If you're wondering how and where to bet on the NFL in Week 4, new users can apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to double their winnings on 20 bets after their first wager of $1 or more. Start with Cowboys vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football and then use your 100% profit boosts to build up your bankroll. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

Go through our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review to see the full terms and conditions for the platform's latest offer.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Follow these steps to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code for sports betting:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to start the sign-up process or click here. Create a new Caesars Sportsbook account by inputting the required information. Enter the promo code CBS20X when prompted. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more. Place your first bet of $1 or more at -10000 odds or longer.

Sunday Night Football betting preview

The Packers and Cowboys might not be in the same division, but their rivalry dates all the way back to 1960 and has included nine head-to-head matchups in the postseason. Sunday's meeting will be the 40th in history and the intensity could reach playoff heights with Micah Parsons returning to Dallas just a month after these two teams pulled off a blockbuster trade. Parsons was acquired by Green Bay for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

Both teams are coming off disappointing losses a week ago, but the Packers are 2-1 and are favored by 6.5 on the road while the over/under is 46.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET and you can also bet dozens of NFL player props this evening. Packers running back Joshua Jacobs is listed at -210 as an anytime touchdown scorer while Cowboys running back Javonte Williams is priced at +150. Go to Caesars to bet on Chiefs vs. Ravens and more NFL Week 4 games here:

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always game responsibly, and Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously, offering tools like setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures. The sportsbook offers timeout options as well as contact information for problem gaming resources, including 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.