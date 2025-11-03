The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals will square off on Monday Night Football, and sports bettors can take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which offers 20 100% profit boosts after wagering $1 or more. The Cowboys are favored by three, according to the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on NFL games:

Cowboys vs. Cardinals betting preview, MNF picks

The Cowboys feature the league's second-ranked offense, averaging 384.1 yards per game. Quarterback Dak Prescott has been sensational for Dallas, completing 70.3% of his passes for 2,069 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He's been red-hot in recent weeks, throwing three or more touchdown passes in four of his last five games. On Monday, Prescott will take on a Cardinals defense that is giving up 234.9 passing yards per game.

The Cowboys have lost seven of their last eight meetings against Arizona, but Dallas is favored by three points on Monday, according to the latest Week 9 NFL odds. SportsLine's advanced computer model is backing Dallas to secure a 30-26 victory over the Cardinals, helping the Cowboys cover the spread in 51% of simulations.

