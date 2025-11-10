Two Super Bowl contenders go head-to-head on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Green Bay Packers, offering another opportunity to use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which provides 20 100% profit boosts after wagering $1 or more. The Packers are favored by 1.5 points, according to the latest NFL odds, and the over/under is 45 points. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on NFL games:

Eagles vs. Packers betting preview, MNF picks

The Eagles have won four of the past five meetings against Green Bay, and they'll look to keep pace atop the NFC standings with another victory on the road. Philadelphia enters Monday's matchup with a 6-2 record, while Green Bay is 5-2-1 on the season. The Packers are 6-2 in their last eight games at home, but Philadelphia is 8-2 against the spread in its past 10 contests on the road.

The Packers are favored by 1.5 points at home, according to the latest NFL odds. Packers quarterback Jordan Love's over/under for total passing yards is 233.5, a number he's eclipsed in four of his last five games. SportsLine's advanced computer model is backing Green Bay to secure a 23-21 victory over the Eagles, helping the Packers cover the spread in 55% of simulations.

