Football fans won't want to miss out on the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which offers new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after they place a wager of $1 or more. Week 3 NFL action kicks off with Bills vs. Dolphins on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Buffalo favored by 12 at Caesars. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

Go through our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review to see the full terms and conditions for the platform's latest offer.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Follow these steps to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code for sports betting:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to start the sign-up process or click here. Create a new Caesars Sportsbook account by inputting the required information. Enter the promo code CBS20X when prompted. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more. Place your first bet of $1 or more at -10000 odds or longer.

Dolphins vs. Bills TNF betting preview

The host Bills are off to a 2-0 start in 2025, while the division rival Dolphins are stuck in a 0-2 rut. Buffalo is undefeated in its last 11 games at home and has won nine straight home games against Miami. It's no surprise the Bills are 12-point favorites, according to the latest Week 3 NFL odds at Caesars, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Bet on Bills vs. Dolphins at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Week 3 NFL betting preview

Week 3 NFL action continues on Sunday with another divisional matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET. The 49ers could be playing their home-opener without quarterback Brock Purdy, but got a win in Week 2 with backup Mac Jones. The Cardinals are dealing with injuries on their defense, but could be confident after defeating the 49ers twice last season. San Francisco is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Week 3 NFL odds at Caesars, and the over/under is 45.0. Sign up for Caesars to wager on any Week 3 NFL game here:

Week 4 college football betting preview

Among the exciting matchups in a packed CFB schedule on Saturday, No. 19 Indiana will host No. 9 Illinois in a battle to stay undefeated at 7:30 p.m. ET. These Big Ten rivals enter Week 4 at 3-0 on their seasons and are coming off blowout wins against unranked competition. According to the latest CFB Week 4 odds at Caesars, the Hoosiers are 6-point favorites, and the over/under is 52.5. Sign up for Caesars to wager on any Week 4 college football matchup here:

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always game responsibly, and Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously, offering tools like setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures. The sportsbook offers timeout options as well as contact information for problem gaming resources, including 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.