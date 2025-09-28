Football fans can't get enough of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which offers new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after they place a wager of $1 or more. NFL Week 4 is packed with exciting matchups like Colts vs. Rams at 4:05 p.m. and Ravens vs. Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

Go through our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review to see the full terms and conditions for the platform's latest offer.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Follow these steps to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code for sports betting:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to start the sign-up process or click here. Create a new Caesars Sportsbook account by inputting the required information. Enter the promo code CBS20X when prompted. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more. Place your first bet of $1 or more at -10000 odds or longer.

NFL Week 4 betting preview

The Colts will try to stay undefeated when they visit the Rams in NFL Week 4. Los Angeles is 2-1 on the season after blowing a 19-point lead in Week 3 and losing 33-27 to the Eagles. Los Angeles 3.5-point home favorite in the latest NFL Week 4 odds at Caesars, and the over/under for total points is 49.5. Bet on Rams vs. Colts at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Then, the Ravens and Chiefs reignite their rivalry in Kansas City. Both teams are eager to get into the win column after surprising 1-2 starts to their seasons. Kansas City has won six of the last seven head-to-heads, but Baltimore is a -2.5 road favorite according to the latest Week 4 NFL odds at Caesars. The over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Go to Caesars to bet on Chiefs vs. Ravens and more NFL Week 4 games here:

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always game responsibly, and Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously, offering tools like setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures. The sportsbook offers timeout options as well as contact information for problem gaming resources, including 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.