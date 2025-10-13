A Monday Night Football double-header is the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which offers new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. The excitement kicks off with Bills vs. Falcons at 7:15 p.m. ET, followed by Bears vs. Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

Go through our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review to see the full terms and conditions for the platform's latest offer.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

New users must meet the age requirement in a state that Caesars operates in to be eligible for this profit boost promotion. If your first bet of at least $1 wins or loses, you'll still receive the profit boost tokens. Profit boosts cannot be used for bonus bets. The maximum wager for each profit boost token is $25, and the maximum winnings on each token is $2,500. All profit boost tokens expire in 14 days.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Follow these steps to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code for sports betting:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to start the sign-up process or click here. Create a new Caesars Sportsbook account by inputting the required information. Enter the promo code CBS20X when prompted. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more. Place your first bet of $1 or more at -10000 odds or longer.

Monday Night Football betting preview

Josh Allen and the Bills (4-1) will be eager to get back in the win column after being stunted 23-20 by the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Falcons (2-2) come out of their bye week after a lopsided start to their season. Buffalo is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest NFL Week 6 odds at Caesars, and the over/under for total points scored is 50.

The Bears (2-2) are also coming out of a Week 5 bye and hoping to stay hot after wins against the Dallas Cowboys and the Raiders. They will visit a Commanders team (3-2) that is coming off of an impressive 27-10 win against the Chargers. Washington is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under for points is 50, according to the latest odds at Caesars. Go to Caesars to bet on Monday Night Football and more NFL Week 6 games here:

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always game responsibly, and Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously, offering tools like setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures. The sportsbook offers timeout options as well as contact information for problem gaming resources, including 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.