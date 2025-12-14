The Week 15 NFL schedule is packed with matchups that will shape the playoff picture, and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X gives new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. Notable Week 15 NFL matchups include Ravens vs. Bengals (+3), Bills vs. Patriots (+2.5), Lions vs. Rams (-6), and Packers vs. Broncos (+1.5). Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

Sunday NFL betting preview

The New England Patriots sit atop the AFC East standings with an 11-2 record, and they'll host the Buffalo Bills, who sit in second at 9-4, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo is 8-4 in its past 12 games against the Patriots, but New England has covered the spread in five straight against the Bills. According to the latest NFL odds at Caesars, the Bills are favored by 1.5 points on the road.

A star-studded NFC showdown is set to unfold when Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions at 4:25 p.m. ET. Detroit is 11-3 in its last 14 games on the road, while the Rams have won six of their previous seven home games against the Lions. This time around, Los Angeles is favored by six points, and the over/under for total points scored is 54.5.

Two division leaders are set to square off when the Green Bay Packers take on the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver enters Sunday's showdown on a 10-game winning streak, while the Packers are 9-1 in their last 10 meetings against an opponent from the AFC. The Packers are favored by 1.5 points on the road, while the over/under is 42.5.

