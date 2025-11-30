The Washington Commanders will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football, and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X offers 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. The Broncos sit atop the AFC West standings at 9-2, while Washington will look to snap a six-game losing streak with a victory on SNF. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

Broncos vs. Commanders betting preview

The Broncos have reeled off eight consecutive victories entering this matchup, most recently knocking off the Kansas City Cheifs, 22-19. Now, Denver will take on a Commanders team that is struggling without star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who remains sidelined with an elbow injury. Washington has lost each of its last six games, and the Commanders are 0-6 against the spread during that losing streak.

According to the latest NFL odds, the Broncos are favored by 6.5 points on the road, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. The total has gone Over in six of the past nine meetings between these two teams. However, the total has finished Under in seven of Denver's last nine games overall thanks to a defense that is allowing only 17.5 points per game this season.

