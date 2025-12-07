The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X offers 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot, and the latest NFL odds list Kansas City as a 3.5-point favorite. SNF marks the end of the first week of Missouri sports betting, which features an exclusive Caesars Missouri promo code for new users. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on the NFL:

Chiefs vs. Texans betting preview

The Texans enter Sunday's showdown having won five of their last six games, but Houston has struggled against Kansas City over the years. In fact, the Texans are 0-5 in their last five meetings against the Chiefs. Houston's defense is extremely disruptive, holding opponents to just 265.7 yards per game, which ranks first in the league. The Chiefs are averaging 374.8 yards per game offensively, which ranks fifth in the NFL.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off a stellar performance against the Dallas Cowboys. In Kansas City's loss to Dallas on Thanksgiving, Mahomes threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns. For the season, Mahomes has thrown for 3,238 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Mahomes' over/under for total passing yards against the Texans on Sunday Night Football is 241.5. The Chiefs are favored by 3.5 points at home, according to the latest NFL odds at Caesars, and the over/under for total points scored is 42.

