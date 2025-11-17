Sports fans looking to get into NFL betting can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to get 20 100% profit boosts after wagering $1 or more. The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders will meet on Monday Night Football to conclude NFL Week 11. The Cowboys are coming off a bye but lost their last two games, while the Raiders have dropped three in a row. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Monday's games:

Check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for a full breakdown of terms and conditions.

Best bets for Monday, Nov. 17

The Cowboys are still in the playoff picture at 3-5-1 but really need to string some wins together. They come into this game after a few tough weeks off the field. The Raiders have not been able to get much going in the Pete Carroll era, with Geno Smith struggling as a passer and Ashton Jeanty failing to provide much of a spark as a runner. Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus odds and the model is backing the Cowboys to cover in 57% of simulations, good for an "A" grade.

Despite a litany of injuries to key rotation players, the Detroit Pistons have won nine games in a row and are in position to make it 10 straight when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday. The Pistons are getting great contributions from unlikely sources lately, with Paul Reed dropping 28 points and 13 rebounds in a win over the Bulls and Javonte Green putting up 21 points and nine boards in the most recent win over the 76ers. The Pistons are 10.5-point favorites over the Pacers in the latest SportsLine consensus odds and the model is backing Detroit to cover in 66% of simulations.

Bet Cowboys-Raiders, Pacers-Pistons and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important at Caesars and users are given tools like setting betting activity alerts and taking timeouts to practice responsible gaming. Caesars also has contact information for helplines on its platforms for users who need more assistance.