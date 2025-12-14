The Dallas Cowboys will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X offers 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. Both teams are outside the NFL playoff picture, but Dallas will try to defend its home field and is favored by 5.5 points according to the latest NFL odds. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

Cowboys vs. Vikings betting preview

The Vikings are coming off a dominant 31-0 win over the Washington Commanders, while the Dallas Cowboys suffered a 44-30 setback against the Detroit Lions in their last outing. Despite the defeat, Dallas enters tonight's contest with the NFL's top-ranked offense, averaging 394.9 yards per game. Dallas' effectiveness on offense is a big reason why the Over has hit in eight of the Cowboys' last 10 games overall.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown for 320 or more yards in each of his last three games, and his over/under for total passing yards on Sunday against Minnesota is 264.5. Dallas' signal caller has also thrown at least one interception in five of his last six outings, and he's priced at -140 to throw Over 0.5 interceptions on Sunday night. Prescott and the Cowboys are favored by 5.5 points at home, according to the latest NFL odds at Caesars, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

