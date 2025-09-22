If you're interested in trying out NFL betting, use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to receive 20 100% profit boosts after wagering $1 or more on an epic Monday Night Football showdown between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have scored at least 40 points in both of their games this season, while the Lions just dropped 52 points last week against the Chicago Bears -- so expect points in this one. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

New users who meet the age requirement in a state that Caesars operates in are eligible for this profit boost promotion. If your first bet of at least $1 wins or loses, you'll receive the profit boosts. Profit boosts cannot be used for bonus bets. The maximum wager for each profit boost token is $25, while the maximum winnings on each token is $2,500. Profit boosts expire in 14 days.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to sign up for the latest Caesars offer for Monday Night Football.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will take you to Caesars Sportsbook, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, and make sure to use the promo code CBS20X. Make a minimum deposit of $10. Put down a wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -10000 or longer.

Lions vs. Ravens best bets

It's a monster matchup between two of the top Super Bowl contenders in the league. The Ravens have the second-shortest Super Bowl odds at Caesars at +475, just behind the Buffalo Bills at +440. The Lions are tied for the fifth-lowest odds at +1400, along with the Los Angeles Chargers.

For tonight's clash, the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model thinks there's good value on Detroit's money line as a +192 underdog (wager $100 to win $192), as the Lions win in 41% of simulations to bring value to these odds. One of the model's top recommendations for player props is Lamar Jackson Under 231.5 passing yards, as he's only projected for 198.1. Bet Lions-Ravens spread, money line and player props at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is very important for all bettors. Caesars has tools to help out bettors, like setting deposit limits and taking timeouts to promote gaming responsibly. There are also national helplines that bettors can utilize, including calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER..