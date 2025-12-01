Sports fans interested in NFL betting can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to get 20 100% profit boosts when wagering $1 or more on Giants vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football. The Giants are angling for the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, while the Patriots hope to avoid slipping up as many other contenders did in Week 13. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Monday's games:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to see the full terms and conditions for this offer.

Best bets for Monday, Dec. 1

Jaxson Dart returns from concussion protocol for the Giants, who have been decimated by injuries this season but continue to show sparks on both sides of the ball. Dart, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Wan'Dale Robinson have all had strong moments this year, with Robinson racking up 156 yards and a touchdown last week against the Lions. On the other side, Patriots second-year quarterback Drake Maye is in the MVP conversation and has led his team to nine straight victories after dropping two of the first three games. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing New England, as the Patriots cover the 7.5-point spread in 53% of simulations.

The Los Angeles Lakers put their seven-game winning streak on the line when they host the Phoenix Suns Monday evening. The Lakers have had to keep pace with the red-hot Thunder to start the season, and Luka Doncic is helping them do just that. Doncic is averaging 35.1 points, 9.2 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game to start the season and is coming off a 34-point, 12-rebound, 7-assist effort against the Pelicans on Sunday. The Suns have lost their last two and are 4-5 away from Phoenix. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Over in this game at 234.5 as it hits in 62% of simulations, good for an "A" grade.

Bet Giants-Patriots, Suns-Lakers and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously. The company offers users tools like taking timeouts and setting deposit limits to ensure responsible gaming practices are being followed. Caesars also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER on its platforms for those needing more assistance.