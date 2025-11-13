Sports fans looking to wager on Thursday Night Football can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to get 20 100% profit boosts when they bet $1 or more. Week 11 begins with the New York Jets heading to Foxboro to battle the New England Patriots in an AFC East showdown. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Thursday Night Football:

For all the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Thursday, Nov. 13

The Jets managed to win in Week 10 despite trading away some top defensive players, and they will be without Garrett Wilson for some time after the star receiver exited the contest against Cleveland due to a knee injury. New York still has big questions at quarterback but it looks like Justin Fields should continue to get opportunities to prove himself. On the other side, the Patriots look like contenders in Mike Vrabel's first season thanks to Drake Maye's emergence. The second-year pro is in the MVP conversation and though he has not necessarily beaten too many top teams during this win streak, he's completing more than 70% of his passes and has thrown 19 touchdowns to just five picks. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Patriots covering the 12.5-point spread in 57% of simulations.

The Cleveland Cavaliers saw their four-game winning streak end at the hands of the Heat on Monday, but they got some revenge on Miami Wednesday in a 130-116 win. Cleveland will face the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, a team it lost to in the first NBA Cup group stage game 112-101. The Cavaliers are 7.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds for this game and the model has them covering in 58% of simulations.

Bet on Jets vs. Patriots, Raptors vs. Cavaliers and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures. The sportsbook also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER on its platforms.