The current Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X gives new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after they sign up and bet $1 or more with their first wager. Sunday's NFL schedule is the perfect time to take advantage of that latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code, with games including Chiefs vs. Broncos and Ravens vs. Browns, followed by Lions vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's top games:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Sunday NFL betting preview

First place in the NFC West will be on the line when the Los Angeles Rams host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET. Seattle is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games, but the Seahawks have struggled against the Rams in recent years. In fact, the Seahawks are 1-8 ATS in their previous nine matchups against Los Angeles. According to the latest NFL odds, the Rams are favored by three points, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

Another NFC West rivalry takes place on Sunday afternoon when the San Francisco 49ers travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals will be without several key pieces on Sunday, including quarterback Kyler Murray (foot) and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendix). San Francisco is favored by three points on the road, and the over/under is 48.5 points. Bet on Sunday's NFL games at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures. The sportsbook also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER on its platforms.