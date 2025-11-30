The Week 13 NFL schedule continues on Sunday with 11 games, making it the perfect time for sports bettors to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which offers new users 20 100% profit boosts. Notable matchups include Rams vs. Panthers, Bills vs. Steelers and Broncos vs. Commanders. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

NFL Week 13 betting preview

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, and now they'll travel cross-country to take on the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET. The Rams have a plethora of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, but Los Angeles' defense is giving up only 16.3 points per game, the fewest in the NFL. According to the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Rams are favored by 10.5 points on Sunday, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.

An AFC West rivalry takes center stage when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chargers have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning four of the last five meetings agasint the Raiders. Both teams have struggled against the spread this season. Las Vegas is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games, while Los Angeles is 2-6 over its past eight contests. The Chargers are favored by 10 points at home, according to the latest NFL odds at Caesars, and the over/under is 41.5 points.

Another AFC showdown is set to unfold when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET. Buffalo is 4-1 in its past five meetings against the Steelers, but the Bills are just 1-4 ATS in their last five meetings against an opponent from the AFC. The Bills are averaging 381.8 yards per game on offense, while the Steelers are scoring 24.9 points per game on average. The Bills are favored by 3.5 points on the road, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

