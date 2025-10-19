NFL Week 7 is packed with big games, and you'll want to play along with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X. New users get 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1, perfect for wagering on games like Colts vs. Chargers (-2) and Giants vs. Broncos (-7). Claim your Caesars Sportsbook promo here:

For a full list of terms and conditions, read through our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Sunday NFL Week 7 betting preview

The AFC South-leading Colts are 5-1 on the season after they came from behind to defeat the Cardinals 31-27 in Week 6. They visit the AFC West-leading Chargers, who are 4-2 after clawing back against the Dolphins for a 29-27 victory. Los Angeles is a 2-point favorite in the latest NFL Week 7 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 40.5.

The Giants head into Denver at 2-4 on the season but are coming off of a 34-17 upset against the Eagles thanks to quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo. Meanwhile, the Broncos are 4-2 after consecutive wins against the Bengals, Eagles and Jets. Denver is a 7-point favorite and the over/under is 40.5, according to the latest odds at Caesars. Wager on NFL at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts and taking timeouts to promote gaming responsibly. The platform also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those who require additional assistance.