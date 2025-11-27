Sports fans interested in NFL betting can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to get 20 100% profit boosts when wagering $1 or more on Thursday's games. There are three games on the Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule, starting with the Green Bay Packers facing the Detroit Lions and concluding with the Cincinnati Bengals battling the Baltimore Ravens. The Dallas Cowboys will have the middle window when they host the Kansas City Chiefs. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Thursday's NFL games here:

Best bets for Thanksgiving Day 2025

The Packers and Lions met on Thanksgiving Day in 2023, a 29-22 win for Green Bay in what became a duel between the two quarterbacks. Detroit is hoping for a different result this time around, especially after falling flat in Green Bay in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The Lions are second in scoring offense and are much better on that side of the ball at home, while the Packers are fifth in scoring defense. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Lions covering the 2.5-point spread in 53% of simulations.

Dallas comes into Thanksgiving Day off a wild comeback win over the Eagles, climbing back from an early 21-0 deficit to win 24-21. The Cowboys will now host the Kansas City Chiefs on a short week with both sides needing a win to strengthen their playoff outlook. The Chiefs come into this contest off an overtime victory against the Colts, and the SportsLine Projection Model has them winning in 62% of simulations.

Joe Burrow will return to action after missing most of the season with a toe injury and he'll be facing a familiar foe in the Ravens. Baltimore has rattled off five straight wins to get above .500 after starting the season 1-5, largely due to the return of Lamar Jackson. The Bengals are hoping Burrow can provide a similar boost for their slim playoff chances but the SportsLine Projection Model has the Ravens covering as 7-point favorites in 53% of model simulations.

