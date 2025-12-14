The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which offers new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1, means an opportunity to place bets on Sunday's NFL games. The Week 15 NFL schedule is loaded with matchups with playoff implications, including Bills vs. Patriots (+2.5), Ravens vs. Bengals (+3), and Packers vs. Broncos (+1.5). Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's top games:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

NFL Week 15 betting preview

Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns are set to take on Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Sanders threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns in Cleveland's loss to the Titans last Sunday, while also rushing for 29 yards and another score. On Sunday, Sanders and the Browns are 7.5-point underdogs on the road, and the over/under is 38.5 points.

An NFC South rivalry is set to renew when the New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Saints have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning four of the last five meetings against Carolina. New Orleans recorded a 17-7 victory over the Panthers on Nov. 9. This time around, Carolina is favored by 2.5 points on the road, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5.

The Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers collide in a star-studded showdown on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Both teams will enter this matchup full of confidence. Denver has reeled off 11 consecutive victories, while the Packers are 4-1 in their last five games. Green Bay is 9-1 in its past 10 meetings against an opponent from the AFC, while the Broncos are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games against an NFC opponent. According to the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, Green Bay is favored by 1.5 points on the road. Bet on Sunday's NFL games at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, which includes not chasing losses and betting within your means. Bettors should also understand the different resources available to them at sportsbooks. Caesars offers gaming limits and alerts, as well as timeout options. Caesars also shares contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can contact 24/7 via text or phone call.