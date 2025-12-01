Sports fans interested in NFL betting and looking to wager on Monday Night Football between the New York Giants and New England Patriots can do so with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives users 20 100% profit boosts when wagering $1 or more. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Monday's games:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to see the full terms and conditions for this offer.

Best bets for Monday, Dec. 1

Jaxson Dart returns from concussion protocol for the Giants, who have been decimated by injuries this season but continue to show sparks on both sides of the ball. Dart, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Wan'Dale Robinson have all had strong moments this year, with Robinson racking up 156 yards and a touchdown last week against the Lions. On the other side, Patriots second-year quarterback Drake Maye is in the MVP conversation and has led his team to nine straight victories after dropping two of the first three games. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing New England, as the Patriots cover the 7.5-point spread in 53% of simulations.

Luka Doncic is averaging 35.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have won seven in a row as they try to keep pace with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference. The Lakers will be on the second night of a back-to-back set Monday when they host the Phoenix Suns, who have lost two in a row. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Lakers as 4.5-point favorites and it likes the Suns to cover as underdogs in 52% of simulations. However, the model has the Over on 234.5 rated as an "A" grade, with the Over hitting in 62% of simulations.

Bet Giants-Patriots, Suns-Lakers, and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously. The company offers users tools like taking timeouts and setting deposit limits to ensure responsible gaming practices are being followed. Caesars also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER on its platforms for those needing more assistance.