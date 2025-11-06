Sports fans interested in wagering on Raiders vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives users 20 100% profit boosts after betting $1 or more. The Raiders are looking to snap Denver's six-game winning streak, which has the Broncos at the top of the AFC West standings. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

For a full breakdown of terms and conditions, check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Thursday, Nov. 6

The Broncos have won six a row despite Bo Nix's accuracy issues. The second-year quarterback has completed less than 65% of his passes in four of those six wins, including the most recent victory over the Texans where he hit on less than 50% of his throws. He should do better against a Raiders defense which ranks 21st in passing yards allowed per game. On the flip side, Geno Smith is hoping for a strong performance against a team which ranks sixth in passing yards allowed and fourth in points allowed. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Broncos to cover the spread as 9.5-point favorites in 62% of simulations, which is good for an "A" grade play.

There's only one game on the NBA schedule for Thursday and it features the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns. The Clippers have lost their last two games, most recently falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-107. The Suns saw their two-game winning streak snapped against the Golden State Warriors in a 118-107 loss in their last game. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Phoenix as a -143 money line favorite, as the Suns win in 60% of simulations.

Bet Raiders-Broncos, Clippers-Suns and more at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools like setting betting activity alerts and taking timeouts to game responsibly. Caesars also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER on its platforms for those who need more assistance.