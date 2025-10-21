Monday Night Football will conclude when the Seattle Seahawks host the Houston Texans, which gives another opportunity for new users to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which offers new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. Texans vs. Seahawks kicks off at 10 p.m. ET, with Seattle favored by three points. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

Go through our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review to see the full terms and conditions for the platform's latest offer.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

New users must meet the age requirement in a state that Caesars operates in to be eligible for this profit boost promotion. If your first bet of at least $1 wins or loses, you'll still receive the profit boost tokens. Profit boosts cannot be used for bonus bets. The maximum wager for each profit boost token is $25, and the maximum winnings on each token is $2,500. All profit boost tokens expire in 14 days.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Follow these steps to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code for sports betting:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to start the sign-up process or click here. Create a new Caesars Sportsbook account by inputting the required information. Enter the promo code CBS20X when prompted. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more. Place your first bet of $1 or more at -10000 odds or longer.

Monday Night Football NFL Week 7 betting preview



Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET

The Texans (2-3) are trying to rally after a 0-3 start to their season, and they impressed with a 44-10 road win against the Ravens in Week 6. They visit a Seahawks team in the thick of the NFC West hunt with a 4-2 record following their 20-12 win against the Jaguars. Seattle is a 3-point favorite, and the over/under for total points scored is 41, according to the latest odds at Caesars.

Go to Caesars to bet on tonight's Monday Night Football games here:

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always game responsibly, and Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously, offering tools like setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures. The sportsbook offers timeout options as well as contact information for problem gaming resources, including 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.